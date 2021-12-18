Scripted Child Kidnapping Video Shared With False Communal Claim

A video of men rescuing kids from child trafficking is viral on social media. In the viral video, two men can be seen recording a video of a woman carrying a child, and the child is crying. The man asks the woman who the child is, to which the lady replies that the kid is her son, and she forcibly drags the child away. One of the guys snatches the boy away from her and continues interrogating her. Meanwhile, the child claims that the woman is not his mother and informs them that another woman took his sister. Later, after repeated questioning, the woman admits that the boy is not his son and she has kidnapped the children and will use them for begging and child trafficking. While sharing this video on social media, people are giving this a communal colour and claim that a Muslim woman kidnapped the children from a park.

A Facebook user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "सभी मित्र बंधुओं से निवेदन है इस वीडियो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें देखिए यह जिहादी औरत कैसे पार्क में से बच्चे को चुरा कर भीख मंगवाने के लिए ले जाती है जितने भी माता-पिता हैं अपने बाल बच्चे को ज्यादा ख्याल रखें ज्यादा ध्यान दें कभी पार्क में अकेले खेलने मत जाने दे नहीं तो देखें यह एक औरत चार पांच बच्चे को कैसे चुरा कर ले कर जा रही थी और कहती है हाथ पैर तोड़ कर भीख मंगवाते हैं इन सब बच्चों से सभी सावधान हो जाएं| यह बंगलादेशी गिरोह है| देखिए कैसे करके बच्चे को लेकर जा रही थी."

[English Translation: All friends are requested to share this video as much as possible, see how this jihadi woman stole a child from the park and took her to beg. All the parents, take more care of your children, pay more attention, never let them play alone in the park, otherwise see how this one woman was stealing four or five children and says that they make them beg by breaking their hands and legs. Everyone be careful. This is a Bangladeshi gang. See how she was taking the child.]





सभी मित्र बंधुओं से निवेदन है इस वीडियो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करें देखिए यह जिहादी औरत कैसे पार्क में से बच्चे को चुरा कर भीख मंगवाने के लिए ले जाती है जितने भी माता-पिता हैं अपने बाल बच्चे को ज्यादा ख्याल रखें ज्यादा ध्यान दें कभी पार्क में अकेले खेलने मत जाने दे नहीं तो देखे pic.twitter.com/2vJBWkkeRq — सुनील दुबे (@Sunildubey04) December 15, 2021

Claim:

Muslim women kidnapped a kid from a park to make him beg on the streets.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and is made to create awareness.

On observing the video, we found a description mentioned at the beginning of this video for a few seconds. It reads in English, "The content made in this video should be considered for entertainment purposes only, the information contained herein is not intended to be source of advice or credit analysis with respect to the information presented, any action you take inspiring from the video is strictly at your own risk and we will not be liable for any losses or damages in connection with the use of information available in this video. We respect every individual, profession, and organisation any roleplay we perform is solely to entertain you and not intended to hurt the sentiments of any person or community. Investing is always subjected to market risk; this is viewer's responsibility to verify their own facts before investing". The description suggests that the viral video is scripted.

These videos look similar to viral videos. On searching the viral video with the help of keywords, we found the extended version of it on the Facebook page named 'Maddy Ki Duniya'. Here we can see the viral video in the popular video section. It was uploaded on 09 December 2021 and got more than 4 million views. In the about section of this page, it is written 'Pranks and Expose.' We have fact-checked such claims in the past as well. The YouTube and social media artists made such videos to create awareness which people later picked, then altered and shared with their communal narrative.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here, here, and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

