Kangana Ranaut Celebrated Vijay Diwas With Soldiers? No, Shared Photos are Old!

Every year 16 December is observed in India and Bangladesh as Vijay Diwas to commemorate their victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. In the same backdrop, a set of photos of Kangana Ranaut, an Indian film actor, is shared on social media claiming she celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). The photos show Kangana Ranaut posing with the soldiers of the BSF.

On social media, several users and fan accounts in the name of Kangana Ranaut shared the photos with the same narrative.

A Twitter user captioned the photos, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates #VijayDiwas with bsf jawans and celebrate the victory of #1971War #BSFWithBangladesh1971 #SwarnimVijayVarsh".





Kangana Ranaut celebrates #VijayDiwas with bsf jawans and celebrate the victory of 1971 War

BSF With Bangladesh1971 pic.twitter.com/9CjSdng59h — जय श्रीराम (@jayasrirama13) December 17, 2021





The pictures are widespread on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the BSF.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The shared pictures are old, shot in 2017, when she visited the BSF headquarter for her film promotion.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photos which led us to Outlook India's photo gallery of Kangana Ranaut. The gallery carried the same photo with the caption, "Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut with soldiers during a visit to BSF's Paloura camp, in Jammu." The photo was credited to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Taking a hint from here, we conducted an internet search using relevant keywords. It led us to several articles that covered Ranaut's visit to a BSF base in Jammu for her film Rangoon's promotion in February 2017. Media Outlets such as Amar Ujala, Indian Express, Deccan Herald, and the Hindustan Times had covered her visit and published their report in February 2017. The reports carried the same pictures which are being widely shared now. The reports stated that Ranaut visited the BSF headquarter at Paloura, met school kids, took part in a cultural activity with the soldiers, and paid tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial to Bordermen.





We also found an exclusive video report by India News, on their YouTube channel. The video carried a detailed report of Ranaut's visit to the BSF headquarters at Paloura, Jammu. More than 17 minutes long video report carried the same visuals which are shared now as recent.

We also checked the social media handles of Kangana Ranaut and found that the actor shared one of the photos from this visit on her Instagram story to congratulate her audience on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Later, her audience went on to share the photos from the same visit as recent.

To sum up, the photos of Kangana Ranaut shared on social media claiming that she celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the BSF are old. The photos were taken in February 2017 during her visit to the BSF headquarter at Paloura, Jammu for her film Rangoon's promotion.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

