All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kangana Ranaut Celebrated Vijay Diwas With Soldiers? No, Shared Photos are Old!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Kangana Ranaut Celebrated Vijay Diwas With Soldiers? No, Shared Photos are Old!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  17 Dec 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A set of photos of Kangana Ranaut are shared claiming she celebrated Vijay Diwas with BSF soldiers. However, the photos are old and are from her film promotion.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Every year 16 December is observed in India and Bangladesh as Vijay Diwas to commemorate their victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. In the same backdrop, a set of photos of Kangana Ranaut, an Indian film actor, is shared on social media claiming she celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). The photos show Kangana Ranaut posing with the soldiers of the BSF.

On social media, several users and fan accounts in the name of Kangana Ranaut shared the photos with the same narrative.

A Twitter user captioned the photos, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates #VijayDiwas with bsf jawans and celebrate the victory of #1971War #BSFWithBangladesh1971 #SwarnimVijayVarsh".



The pictures are widespread on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the BSF.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The shared pictures are old, shot in 2017, when she visited the BSF headquarter for her film promotion.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the shared photos which led us to Outlook India's photo gallery of Kangana Ranaut. The gallery carried the same photo with the caption, "Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut with soldiers during a visit to BSF's Paloura camp, in Jammu." The photo was credited to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Image Credit: Outlook

Taking a hint from here, we conducted an internet search using relevant keywords. It led us to several articles that covered Ranaut's visit to a BSF base in Jammu for her film Rangoon's promotion in February 2017. Media Outlets such as Amar Ujala, Indian Express, Deccan Herald, and the Hindustan Times had covered her visit and published their report in February 2017. The reports carried the same pictures which are being widely shared now. The reports stated that Ranaut visited the BSF headquarter at Paloura, met school kids, took part in a cultural activity with the soldiers, and paid tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial to Bordermen.

Image Credit: Deccan Herald


Image Credit: Hindustan Times

We also found an exclusive video report by India News, on their YouTube channel. The video carried a detailed report of Ranaut's visit to the BSF headquarters at Paloura, Jammu. More than 17 minutes long video report carried the same visuals which are shared now as recent.

We also checked the social media handles of Kangana Ranaut and found that the actor shared one of the photos from this visit on her Instagram story to congratulate her audience on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Later, her audience went on to share the photos from the same visit as recent.

Image Credit: Instagram

To sum up, the photos of Kangana Ranaut shared on social media claiming that she celebrated Vijay Diwas with soldiers of the BSF are old. The photos were taken in February 2017 during her visit to the BSF headquarter at Paloura, Jammu for her film Rangoon's promotion.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath's Convoy Attacked By Protestors? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Kangana Ranaut 
BSF 
soldiers 
Vijay Diwas 
Rangoon 
Movie Promotion 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X