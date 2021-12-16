Yogi Adityanath's Convoy Attacked By Protestors? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim!

Uttar Pradesh (UP) will witness the legislative assembly elections between February to March 2022. Amid the election campaign, misinformation is being spread on social media. Against the same backdrop, a video of protestors obstructing the convoy of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister (CM) of UP in Lucknow, is viral with a claim that a convoy of Yogi Adityanth was attacked recently, and none of the news channels covered the incident. The video shows the young protestors raising black flags and chanting slogans against the CM and his government. The video shows the protestors barring their route and security forces trying to control them.

The video is shared with an English caption, "Open attack on UP CM Yogi today, No TV channel has shown it".

*Breaking News*:-

*Open attack on UP CM Yogi Adityanath today*

*No TV channel has shown it* pic.twitter.com/FqXuQ6CYAg — arshad shaikh (@arshads48039750) December 12, 2021





*Breaking News*:-

*Open attack on UP CM Yogi Adityanath today*

*No TV channel has shown it* pic.twitter.com/v6uXWqzEw1 — Majid Khan (@Arham1436) December 11, 2021





The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative.

Claim:

Recently a convoy of UP CM Yogi Adityanth was attacked by protestors.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The viral video is four years old. The incident happened in June 2017 when students protested outside Lucknow University and stopped the convoy of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the same video published on the YouTube channels of Lehren News and Newslaundry in June & July 2017. On one of the channels, the video was described as, "Few people were seen attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy."

Taking a hint from here, we searched on the internet using relevant keywords. It led us to some media reports covering June 2017.

According to The India Express report published on 11 June 2017, the incident happened on 7 June 2017 when protestors blocked the convoy of Yogi Adityanath, who was headed to attend a function at Lucknow University (LU). The protestors, including two girls, were detained by the police for obstructing government officials performing their duty and rioting.

According to The Times of India report published on 27 June 2017, the 11 students detained by police were granted bail. The students blocked the CM's route when he was heading for LU to attend 'Hindvi Swaraj Diwas'. The protestors were associated with the All India Students Association, the Students Federation of India, and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

We also found video reports on the same incident, published by ABP News Hindi and NDTV in June 2017.

Evidently, the viral video is old and shared with a false claim that protestors recently attacked a convoy of UP CM Yogi Adityanth.

