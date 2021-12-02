All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Viral Video Of Boy Dying After Getting Birthday Bumps Is Scripted

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Video Of Boy Dying After Getting Birthday Bumps Is Scripted

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  2 Dec 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

CCTV footage of a few young boys celebrating a birthday on the road is going viral on social media. The viral video is a fictional drama and is made for educational purposes only.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

CCTV footage of a few young boys celebrating a birthday on the road is going viral on social media. After the ceremony of cutting of birthday cake, the friends can be seen giving birthday bumps and hitting a guy with hands, kicks and punches. After a few minutes, the boy becomes unconscious. While sharing the video, it is being claimed that the boy in the video died due to birthday bumps.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आज के जमाने का *बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन* कहा जाने वाला यह बेहूदा तरीका. अनजाने में अपने ही प्रिय मित्र की जान ले ली उसके जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के चक्कर में ( केक मुँह और नाक पर लगने से साँस आना ही बंद हो गया )खुशी को खुशियों वाले तरीके से ही मनाओ."

[English Translation: In today's era, this absurd way is called celebrating a birthday. Inadvertently took the life of his own dear friend in the process of celebrating his birthday party (the cake stuck on the mouth and nose due to which he was not able to breathe). Celebrate happiness in a merry way.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral CCTV footage shows a boy dying after getting birthday bumps from his friends.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral CCTV footage is scripted and made for education purposes only.

On observing the video, we found that there was a description mentioned at the end of this video for a few seconds. It reads in English, "Don't trust anyone blindly... Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"

It clearly means that the viral video is scripted.

Image Credit: Facebook

On searching, we found the original video on the verified Facebook page of an actress and model named Hamsa Nandini. It was uploaded on her Facebook page on 02 March 2020. The caption of the video reads in English, "DON'T CELEBRATE LIKE THIS...Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only." It is clear from the description that the viral video is fictional.

Image Credit: Facebook

Apart from this video, there is more such scripted CCTV footage on her page. Most of them were based on social issues. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked a similar video in the past as well. Click here and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is a fictional drama and made for educational purposes only. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Ahead Of Goa State Elections, Morphed Photo Of Billboard Of AAP Viral Promising Caste/Religion-Wise Division

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
CCTV footage 
Birthday 
Celebration 
Birthday Bumps 
Youth 
Scripted 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X