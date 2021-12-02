Viral Video Of Boy Dying After Getting Birthday Bumps Is Scripted

CCTV footage of a few young boys celebrating a birthday on the road is going viral on social media. After the ceremony of cutting of birthday cake, the friends can be seen giving birthday bumps and hitting a guy with hands, kicks and punches. After a few minutes, the boy becomes unconscious. While sharing the video, it is being claimed that the boy in the video died due to birthday bumps.



* आज के जमाने का *बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन* कहा जाने वाला यह बेहूदा तरीका.....😡😡 अनजाने में अपने ही प्रिय मित्र की जान ले ली उसके जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के चक्कर में ( केक मुँह और नाक पर लगने से साँस आना ही बंद हो गया ) 😢😢 खुशी को खुशियों वाले तरीके से ही मनाओ... pic.twitter.com/rD0fiqq3TW — Shailja Tiwari (@Shailja_Shine) December 1, 2021

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आज के जमाने का *बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन* कहा जाने वाला यह बेहूदा तरीका. अनजाने में अपने ही प्रिय मित्र की जान ले ली उसके जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के चक्कर में ( केक मुँह और नाक पर लगने से साँस आना ही बंद हो गया )खुशी को खुशियों वाले तरीके से ही मनाओ."

[English Translation: In today's era, this absurd way is called celebrating a birthday. Inadvertently took the life of his own dear friend in the process of celebrating his birthday party (the cake stuck on the mouth and nose due to which he was not able to breathe). Celebrate happiness in a merry way.]

आज के जमाने का *बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन* कहा जाने वाला यह बेहूदा तरीका.😡😡 अनजाने में अपने ही प्रिय मित्र की जान ले ली उसके जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के चक्कर में ( केक मुँह और नाक पर लगने से साँस आना ही बंद हो गया )खुशी को खुशियों वाले तरीके से ही मनाओ pic.twitter.com/F8K9hKNqnQ — navin sarawagi (@navinsarawagi3) December 1, 2021





Modern Birthday celebration turned in tragedy... unknowingly friends killed on birthday.. madness

Dont try this type of anyone birthday celebration

விளையாட்டு வினையானது 😕 #Valimai #awareness tweet #அன்பைவிதைப்போம் pic.twitter.com/9y09Jp4LHv — Madurai Kannan B+ (@Maduraikannank_) November 29, 2021

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral CCTV footage shows a boy dying after getting birthday bumps from his friends.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral CCTV footage is scripted and made for education purposes only.

On observing the video, we found that there was a description mentioned at the end of this video for a few seconds. It reads in English, "Don't trust anyone blindly... Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"

It clearly means that the viral video is scripted.

On searching, we found the original video on the verified Facebook page of an actress and model named Hamsa Nandini. It was uploaded on her Facebook page on 02 March 2020. The caption of the video reads in English, "DON'T CELEBRATE LIKE THIS...Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only." It is clear from the description that the viral video is fictional.



Apart from this video, there is more such scripted CCTV footage on her page. Most of them were based on social issues. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked a similar video in the past as well. Click here and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is a fictional drama and made for educational purposes only. Hence, the viral claim is false.

