Ahead Of Goa State Elections, Morphed Photo Of Billboard Of AAP Viral Promising Caste/Religion-Wise Division

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun its campaigning in Goa for the upcoming 2022 legislative assembly elections in the state. In the same backdrop, a billboard purportedly installed by AAP is doing rounds on social media. The billboard carries photos of the party symbol and party president along with different texts. One of the texts reads, "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee- Division of Hindus in Goa- Aam Aadmi Party", and the other reads, "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee- Caste/religion wise division of Goa- Aam Aadmi Party."

A Facebook user shared the billboard picture and captioned, "think twice and vote vicely guys , this is how invadors entered India or Goa in the past .. now they are discriminating Bhandari, catholic, Muslims etc .. and playing dirty politics with goans. we won't tolerate this type of thinking by any political party in future, what's your call guys ??".

Another Facebook user shared the photo of the billboard with the caption, "Mufflerman's RSS mask slipping off n unrevealing his true sanghi character".





Claim:

AAP installed a billboard in Goa with texts "Division of Hindus in Goa" and "Caste/religion wise division of Goa".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The billboard doing rounds on social media is morphed.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral billboard, which led us to an article by The Goan, published on 18 October 2021. The report carried the original picture of the billboard. In the original image, the text reads, "Kejriwal's 2nd guarantee- Unemployed in mining/tourism? ₹5,000/ till it starts- Aam Aadmi Party".

We found an article by the Times of India, published on 21 September 2021. The report explained all the seven promises made by AAP to Goan youth ahead of the 2022 legislative assembly elections in the state. In none of their promises, the party has hinted at the division of Hindus in Goa and caste/religion wise division of Goa.

We found a Twitter post of Arvind Kejriwal where he mentioned all the seven promises that his party made to Goan Youth. One of the promises reads, "5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID," and 5000/month for mining ban affected".

My 7 Guarantees for Goa's youth



▪️Jobs for Goans, not just for MLA's relatives

▪️1 Job/family for unemployed

▪️3000/month until then

▪️80% pvt jobs reserved for Goans

▪️5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID

▪️5000/month for mining ban affected

▪️Skill University — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 21, 2021

In conclusion, a billboard installed in Goa by AAP is morphed using editing tools and is shared with false claims. The billboard mentioned the announcement by AAP for unemployed Goan youth in mining and tourism, not the division of Goa based on caste or religion.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Photo Of Youth From Rajasthan Viral As UPTET Aspirants