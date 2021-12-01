All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ahead Of Goa State Elections, Morphed Photo Of Billboard Of AAP Viral Promising Caste/Religion-Wise Division

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Ahead Of Goa State Elections, Morphed Photo Of Billboard Of AAP Viral Promising Caste/Religion-Wise Division

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Goa,  1 Dec 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A Facebook user Shubham Raut shared the morphed billboard picture and wrote, "think twice and vote vicely guys , this is how invadors entered India or Goa in the past .. now they are discriminating Bhandari, catholic, Muslims etc...".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun its campaigning in Goa for the upcoming 2022 legislative assembly elections in the state. In the same backdrop, a billboard purportedly installed by AAP is doing rounds on social media. The billboard carries photos of the party symbol and party president along with different texts. One of the texts reads, "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee- Division of Hindus in Goa- Aam Aadmi Party", and the other reads, "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee- Caste/religion wise division of Goa- Aam Aadmi Party."

A Facebook user shared the billboard picture and captioned, "think twice and vote vicely guys , this is how invadors entered India or Goa in the past .. now they are discriminating Bhandari, catholic, Muslims etc .. and playing dirty politics with goans. we won't tolerate this type of thinking by any political party in future, what's your call guys ??".

Another Facebook user shared the photo of the billboard with the caption, "Mufflerman's RSS mask slipping off n unrevealing his true sanghi character".


Claim:

AAP installed a billboard in Goa with texts "Division of Hindus in Goa" and "Caste/religion wise division of Goa".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The billboard doing rounds on social media is morphed.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral billboard, which led us to an article by The Goan, published on 18 October 2021. The report carried the original picture of the billboard. In the original image, the text reads, "Kejriwal's 2nd guarantee- Unemployed in mining/tourism? ₹5,000/ till it starts- Aam Aadmi Party".

Image Credit: The Goan

We found an article by the Times of India, published on 21 September 2021. The report explained all the seven promises made by AAP to Goan youth ahead of the 2022 legislative assembly elections in the state. In none of their promises, the party has hinted at the division of Hindus in Goa and caste/religion wise division of Goa.

We found a Twitter post of Arvind Kejriwal where he mentioned all the seven promises that his party made to Goan Youth. One of the promises reads, "5000/month for unemployed in tourism due to COVID," and 5000/month for mining ban affected".

In conclusion, a billboard installed in Goa by AAP is morphed using editing tools and is shared with false claims. The billboard mentioned the announcement by AAP for unemployed Goan youth in mining and tourism, not the division of Goa based on caste or religion.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Photo Of Youth From Rajasthan Viral As UPTET Aspirants

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
AAP 
Billboard 
Sustainable Development Goal Index 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Religion 
Hindus 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X