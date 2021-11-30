All section
Caste discrimination
Photo Of Youth From Rajasthan Viral As UPTET Aspirants

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Photo Of Youth From Rajasthan Viral As UPTET Aspirants

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Nov 2021 8:16 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral photo shows the members of the Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh, who travelled from Jaipur to Lucknow to register their protest before Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021, a test mandatory for teaching jobs in state government schools, was supposed to commence on 28 November. However, the state TET examination was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak and is announced to be conducted within the coming month.

On the same backdrop, a photo claiming to show the UPTET aspirants who travelled long distances to appear in the exam, which was cancelled, is viral on social media. The photo shows people sleeping on the ground on a cold night without any facility.

A Facebook user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "सर्द रातों में निकले थे घरों से परीक्षा देने- चंद पैसे लेकर सेंटर पहुँचे तो - परीक्षा रद्द #UPTET नाकाम उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार..."

Another Facebook user shared the photo and captioned it in Hindi, "ऐसे गुजारी रात सुबह हुआ पेपर लीक शर्म करो योगी सरकार #UPTET2021"

A Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "#UPTET during the phase of Modi, this picture is not strange . but dont worry students of this country will take a answer of ????"

Another Twitter user shared the photo and captioned it, "I hail from that state where examinees spend whole winter nights beneath open sky & at morning they get the news of paper leak and reschedule .... This is ridiculous #UPTET".

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

The viral image is of UPTET aspirants who travelled long distances to appear in the exam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo shows the members of the Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh who travelled from Jaipur to Lucknow.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found a Twitter post of UP Police Fact Check. They posted the viral photo and wrote in Hindi, "वायरल फ़ोटो UPTET के अभ्यर्थियों की नहीं है अपितु राजस्थान के युवकों की है। UPTET के परीक्षार्थियों को उनके एडमिट कार्ड के आधार पर सुविधापूर्वक यूपीएसआरटीसी की बसों से घर भेजा जा रहा है और यह परीक्षा राजकीय व्यय पर पुनः एक माह में आयोजित करायी जायेगी। कृपया भ्रामक खबर ना फैलाएँ।"

[English translation- The viral photo is not of the candidates of UPTET but the youth of Rajasthan. Based on their admit card, the candidates of UPTET are being sent home by UPSRTC buses conveniently, and this examination will be conducted again in a month at state expense. Please don't spread misleading news.]

The post mentioned that the photo does not belong to the candidates of UPTET but the youth of Rajasthan. Taking a clue from here, we conducted a keyword search and found a Twitter post of LP Pant, the National Editor of Dainik Bhaskar. He posted the viral photo and wrote in Hindi, "जयपुर से लखनऊ पहुंचे राजस्थान के बेरोज़गारों की यह तस्वीर बहुत उदास करती है। सोचता हूँ यह तस्वीर दिखा दूँ उन सबको…."

[English translation: This picture of unemployed people of Rajasthan reaching Lucknow from Jaipur is very sad. I think I should show this picture to all of them…]

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report published on 28 November, the unemployed youth of Rajasthan have been protesting for the last 46 days, and there has been no hearing yet. Later, they reached Lucknow to meet Priyanka Gandhi, who is currently campaigning for Uttar Pradesh general assembly elections. The report carried visuals similar to the viral photo.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

We also found a Facebook post of UP Police which carried the viral photo, and the person who shared it with misleading claims. They captioned the post in Hindi, "#UPTET परीक्षा के संबंध में फेसबुक अकाउंट 'आपन देवरिया' से भ्रामक फोटो/तथ्य पोस्ट किए जाने पर deoriapolice द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अभियुक्त प्रिंस यादव को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

कृपया भ्रामक पोस्ट कर अफवाह न फैलाएं।"

[English translation: #UPTET The accused Prince Yadav is being arrested by Deoria police for posting misleading photos/facts from the Facebook account 'Apan Devariya' regarding the examination. Please do not spread rumours by posting misleading posts.]

It is evident that the viral photo shows the members of the Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh, who travelled from Jaipur to Lucknow to register their protest before Priyanka Gandhi, who is currently campaigning for Uttar Pradesh general assembly elections. The viral photo does not belong to UPTET aspirants and has no link to the postponement of the same examination.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
uttar pradesh police 
UPTET Exam 
Rajasthan 
JOBS 

