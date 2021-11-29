Is Arvind Kejriwal Converting Government Schools Into Madarsaas? No, Viral Video Is Of UP

A video of a government school is viral on social media. In the viral video, policemen can be seen in the footage arresting a Muslim man (Maulana). In 2 minutes 20 seconds long video, a primary school can be seen where some Muslim community members, including children and women, are seen sitting in a classroom. A man questions the activities going on in the class and says that Maulvi is teaching Kalma to children in this government school. Another person can also be heard saying that people in the classroom are conspiring to promote Islam in India. People on social media claimed that the viral video is of Delhi and targeted CM Arvind Kejriwal for converting government schools into madrassas.

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल pic.twitter.com/udLxkgVKkT — Deven Koradia (@DevenKoradia10) November 28, 2021

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल."

[English Translation: Kejriwal has started converting Delhi's government schools into madrasas, a government school in Delhi's Vijay Nagar.]

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.

During our investigation, we find that many people shared a longer version of the viral video. We watched the video carefully. We found that at 1:11 seconds, "Primary School Mirzapur" is written on the wall. Also, a UP Police badge can also be seen on the shoulder of a policeman in the viral video.

We also searched for the named Mirzapur Primary school to validate our investigation. We found that Primary School Mirzapur is located in Ghaziabad. This area comes in Vijay Nagar of Ghaziabad.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video on the YouTube channel dated 20 Nov. 2021. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "प्राइमरी विद्यालय में आपत्तिजनक गतिविधि | डॉ आशुतोष गुप्ता." [English Translation: Offensive activity in primary school. Dr. Ashutosh Gupta].

The video's caption reads in English, "The primary school of Bud Bharat Nagar Mirzapur, Ghaziabad, became a centre of objectionable Islamic activities. The meat-biryani party was going on in the primary school on the holidays of Deepawali, Gangasnan and Guruparb. Also found objectionable literature. Apart from men, there was a large gathering of women and children. Social worker Dr Ashutosh Gupta showed courage, made a video and reported it to the police. It is noteworthy that in this video it is told that the viral video is of Ghaziabad".

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from Delhi but from a government school in Ghaziabad, UP. Delhi government has nothing to do with it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

