All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Boys Molesting Hindu Girls

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Muslim Boys Molesting Hindu Girls

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  24 Nov 2021 1:46 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A CCTV footage of boys molesting girls is doing rounds on social media with a false claim. However, the video is fictitious and was made for spreading awareness.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

CCTV footage of a few boys misbehaving with a girl is viral on social media. In the viral video, three boys can be seen harassing a girl at a bus stand. After a few seconds, a few girls come near the boys and sprays something on the boys' eyes, due to which they fall to the ground. It is being claimed that the viral video is of Muslim boys who tried to harass Hindu girls.

While sharing this video a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, ये जिहादी गुन्डे इन लड़कियो को द्देड़ २हे थे ,इन लड़कियो ने तीनों की ऑखें फोड़ दी अव यह तीनों जिहादी जमीन पर लोट रहे है। हिन्दुओ अपनी लड़की को ऐसी शिक्षा दो जो उनकी तरफ ऑख उठाये वह उसकी ऑख निकाल ले। पर्स में सिर्फ जरुरत के सामान ही नहीं बल्की तेजाब का स्प्रे भी रखना चाहिए."

[English Translation: These jihadi goons were fighting these girls, these girls broke the eyes of all three, and these three jihadis are rolling on the ground. Hindus, give such an education to your girl who will lift her eyes and take out her eyes. Not only essential items but also acid spray should be kept in the purse.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Muslim boys were molesting Hindu girls.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We found that a disclaimer comes at the end of this video for a few seconds on observing the video. It reads, "This reel life video footage is published only to educate the public by making them understand how the real world situations will be. During this video making, we have taken real incidents and picturized to educate the public. Characters in this video are for entertainment and education purposes only. "We Can Learn from the experience of others." It clearly means the viral video is scripted.

Image Credit: Facebook

After that, we extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found this video on a Facebook page named LOBO 619 dated 29 February 2020. The caption of the video reads in English, "THIS WAS SO UNEXPECTED. Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only."

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked a similar video in the past as well. Click here to read.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Photo Viral As The Recent Attack On Assam Rifles Convoy In Manipur

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
muslim 
Boys 
Molestation 
Bus Stand 
Hindu Girls 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X