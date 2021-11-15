All section
Caste discrimination
Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Couple Robbed By Muslims

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Couple Robbed By Muslims

15 Nov 2021

A CCTV footage of a couple purportedly robbed by the thieves is doing rounds on social media with a warning to not allow Muslims in their streets.

A CCTV footage of a couple purportedly robbed by the thieves is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a jewellery cleaner visits a woman's house. On his persuasion, the woman gave her earrings and bracelet for cleansing. Then the man starts cleaning them. It can be seen in the video that the man convinced her to bring more jewellery, for which she went inside. In the meantime, the person cleaning the jewellery calls someone. After some time, another man in religious attire came to their house with a bowl in his hand in which smoke was coming out. He blessed the couple with smoke. After a few seconds, the couple faints due to the smoke, and the other person cleaning the jewellery runs away with all the jewellery. It is being claimed that the Muslims were cheating the people with such tricks.

While sharing this video a Twitter user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "मुस्लिमों का नया कारनामा| यदि आपकी गली में ऐसे टोपी वाले फ़क़ीर घूमते है तो उसको गली में घुसने न दे."

[English Translation: New act of Muslims. If fakirs with such caps roam in your street, don't let him enter the street."]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "आपकी गली में ऐसे टोपी वाले फ़क़ीर घूमते है तो उसकी गली में घुसने न दे. अक्षर बड़े घरो में ऐसा होता।*कृपया ध्यान देओं."

[English Translation: If fakirs with such caps roam in your street, don't let him enter the street. This often happens in big houses. Please pay attention.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Muslim robbed couples.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

On observing the video, we found that a disclaimer comes at the end of this video for a few seconds. It reads, "This reel life video footage is published only to educate the public by making them understand how the real world situations will be. During this video making, we have taken real incidents and picturized to educate the public. Characters in this video are for entertainment and education purposes only. "We Can Learn from the experience of others." It clearly means the viral video is scripted.

On doing a Keyword search, we found this video on a Facebook page named Rock On Media dated 10 November 2021. The caption of the video reads in English, "BE CAREFUL WITH YOUR ONLINE FRIENDS. Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only."

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not of an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team earlier debunked a similar video in the past as well. Click here to read.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Aussie Fan Viral As Matthew Wade Cheering For India After Defeating Pakistan In Semi-Final

