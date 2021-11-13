Old Video Of Aussie Fan Viral As Matthew Wade Cheering For India After Defeating Pakistan In Semi-Final

On 11 November, Australia defeated Pakistan in the semi-final match of the ICC T-20 World Cup. Indian cricket fans commended the Australian team, especially Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper and batsman), for their excellent performance.

Against this backdrop, a video of a man in an Australian jersey chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", followed by Indian fans joining him in sloganeering, went viral on social media. Netizens claim that Matthew Wade cheered for India after defeating Pakistan in the semi-final.



A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "Matthew Wade in the dressing room tonight #PAKVSAUS".

Matthew Wade in dressing room tonight 😎😉#PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/Pr6H8uQXTA — Mukesh Ambani (@jimmyjvyas) November 11, 2021

Another Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "Scenes from last night, Matthew Wade in Australian dressing room !! #INDwithHasanAli #SemiFinals #ShaheenShahAfridi #BabarAzam #T20WorldCup".

Several Facebook users shared the video with similar captions.

The video is shared on Twitter and Facebook. Click here, here, here, and here to view.

Claim:

Matthew Wade chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after Australia defeated Pakistan in the semi-final.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is old and was shot in January 2021 during the Gabba Test series, played between India and Australia.

We watched the viral video and noticed a logo with the text 'World Cricket Fans'. Taking a clue from here, we searched for the original video on the internet. We found that World Cricket Fan had shared the same video in January on their Twitter and Facebook handles.

The YouTube video was uploaded on 20 January and was titled, "AUSTRALIAN FAN chanting BHARAT MATA KI JAI | Australia vs India".

The Twitter video was uploaded on 18 January and was captioned, "While it's raining at the Gabba, you don't want to miss this Australian Fan chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai".

While it's raining at the Gabba, you don't want to miss this Australian Fan chanting Bharat mata ki jai 😁🇮🇳🎶#AUSvIND #Rain pic.twitter.com/Z0NC6LajJX — World Cricket Fans (@CricFansWorld) January 18, 2021

We also searched for media reports of an Australian sloganeering during the match. It led us to several Indian media reports of January 2021.

Times Now had reported that a video of an Aussie fan leading the chants went viral after India registered a historic win at the Gabba. In January, Indian won at the Gabba– which has been Australia's fortress for the last 32 years.

DNA India reported that the Aussie fan chanted at the top of his voice and was followed by Indian fans singing in a chorus. The video was shot on Day 5 of the Gabba Test played between India and Australia in Brisbane.



To sum up, the viral video of a man in an Australian jersey chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" is not of Australian player Matthew Wade. Also, the video is not of the recently concluded Australia vs Pakistan semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. Therefore, the video is viral with a false claim, and it was originally shot in January 2021 during the Gabba test series played in Brisbane.



