A frightening CCTV footage of a man riding on a scooter and then the scooter exploding on the road is viral on social media, claiming that it was a battery charged scooter. The 30-second-long footage shows the scooter passing by police barricading and then suddenly bursting with a massive explosion.

A Facebook user shared the footage and captioned it in the Punjabi language, "ਬੈਟਰੀ ਚਾਰਜ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਕੂਟਰੀ." [English translation- Scooter with battery charge].

Another Facebook user shared the footage and captioned it in the Punjabi language, "ਬੈਟਰੀ ਚਾਰਜ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਕੂਟਰੀ ਚ ਧਮਾਕਾ."

[English translation: Explosion in a battery-charged scooter.]

The video is widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

A battery charged scooter exploded on the road.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The cause of the explosion was the firecrackers that the man was carrying on the scooter.

We carefully watched the video and noticed the logo of PTC News in the top right corner. Taking a clue from here, we conducted a keyword search on the internet and found the video posted by PTC News on Facebook on 5 November. The video is titled in the Punjabi language, "ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਲਿਆਂਦੀ ਪਿਓ-ਪੁੱਤ ਦੀ ਖੌਫਨਾਕ ਮੌਤ, ਹੋਇਆ ਜ਼ਬਰਦਸਤ ਧਮਾਕਾ"

[English translation: Horrific death of father and son brought by firecrackers. A massive explosion took place.]

According to the date and time flashed in the viral CCTV footage, the accident occurred on 4 November at around 2 pm and nowhere was mentioned the cause of the explosion as the battery charged scooter.

We found a video report by the Hindustan Times, published on 5 November. According to the report, a father and his seven-year-old son were killed in a deadly explosion between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, caused by a bag of country-made firecrackers that they were carrying for Diwali festivities.

Another report by the Hindustan Times quoted Deputy superintendent of Kottakuppam police station, B Arun saying, "The crackers are made in Puducherry. Though it is a licensed unit, these crackers are mostly banned and are far from the approved green crackers".



A report by NDTV quoted an investigative officer of the accident saying, "The boy was seated on two bundles of firecrackers kept tightly tied in the front of the two-wheeler. We believe that friction and pressure led to the explosion. The sudden appearance of the other two-wheelers from the opposite side could have led to a jerk, causing friction." The report mentioned that the father-son duo succumbed on the spot and three other by-passers also suffered injuries due to the explosion.

In conclusion, the father-son duo was carrying a bag of country-made firecrackers that caused a massive explosion leading to the on-spot death of both. The video is viral, claiming that the blast occurred because they were riding an electric scooter.

