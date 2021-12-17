Another Scripted Video Of Birthday Celebration Shared With False Communal Claim

A CCTV footage of a birthday celebration is going viral on social media with a communal spin. In the viral video, a group of men and two women can be seen. It appears that they were celebrating the birthday of one of the women seen in the CCTV footage. A few minutes later, three men distracted the women for clicking selfies while the fourth man sedated the cake. Later, during the cake cutting, all men refused to eat cake and somehow managed to give cake to both the women. After eating sedated cake, both the women lost their consciousness, after which they were taken inside a room by the men. While sharing this video, people on social media gave it a communal angle by claiming the men are doing jihad.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "ये मुल्ले आपके दोस्त है तो देख लो जिहाद कैसे करते हैं| जिहाद गजवा ए हिन्द| हिन्दू औरतो और लड़कियो को बेहोश करके सेक्स वीडियो बनाते फिर होता हैं धर्म परिवर्तन का खेल| जागो मेरे हिन्दू शेरो जागो| बहुत देर हो जाय उस से पहले जाग जाओ| ओर इनसे कोई रिस्ता ना राखो."

[English Translation: These Mullahs are your friends, so see how they do jihad...Jihad Ghazwa e Hind. They make sex videos by sedating Hindu women and girls; then, there is a conversion game. Wake up, my Hindu, wake up before it's too late and don't keep any relation with them.]

Another user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "ये मुल्ले आपके दोस्त है तो देख लो जिहाद कैसे करते है जिहाद गजवा ए हिंद| बेहोश करके सेक्स क्लिप निकालते है फिर आपको बनाते है सेक्स स्लेवरी, धर्म परिवर्तन और जो आप सपने में भी नही सोच सकते| ल़डकियों बच के बहुत देर हो जाए उससे पहले जागो."

[English Translation: These Mullahs are your friends, so see how they do jihad...Ghazwa e Hind...They make sex videos by sedating, then make you sex slave, conversion and what you can not even dream of. Girls wake up before it's too late.]

This is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Muslim men sedated the cake of a Hindu Girl in order to do jihad and force them into sex slavery by blackmailing them.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and was made to create awareness.

We have fact-checked such claims in the past as well. These videos look similar to viral videos. The events are explained through text, fonts look identical, and the people were pointed out with the red circle in many videos. On searching the viral video, we found the extended version of it on the Facebook page named Sanjjanaa Galrani. The caption of the video reads, "Be Careful...Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only! It means the viral video is scripted".

On observing different videos, we found that there is a description mentioned at the end of each video. It reads in English, "Don't trust anyone blindly... Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"

This page has over three million followers. The bio of this page reads in English, "I do share videos and scripted dramas to create awareness".



The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here, here, and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

