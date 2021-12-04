Viral Video Of Woman Kidnapped By A Group Of Men Is Scripted

CCTV footage of a woman being kidnapped is viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman can be seen standing on the road waiting for someone. Meanwhile, a boy can be seen walking behind her while talking to someone over the phone. He later gives signals to someone, after which a black Maruti Omni van stops in front of that woman, and a person drags the woman into the vehicle. While sharing this video, people on social media raise concerns about women's safety.

*देशवासियों से निवेदन है अपनी बहन बेटियों को बताएं रोड पर मोबाइल पर ज्यादा बिजी ना रहे और चारों तरफ नजर रखें, एक और चेहरा करके फोन पर बिजी नहीं रहे अगर कुछ गलत दिखे तो चिल्लाएं जोर से । आपकी सतर्कता ही आप को बचा सकती है । आपके आसपास मंडराने वालों पर कड़ी नजर रखें ।* pic.twitter.com/AixFkAqdUo — Raju Sharma🇮🇳 (@raju33099) December 2, 2021

While sharing this video, a Twittter user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "देशवासियों से निवेदन है अपनी बहन बेटियों को बताएं रोड पर मोबाइल पर ज्यादा बिजी ना रहे और चारों तरफ नजर रखें अगर कुछ गलत दिखे तो चिल्लाए जोर जोर से चिल्लाये| घर से बाहर निकलने के बाद महिलाओं को चाहिए कि वह सतर्क रहें और अपने आसपास के एक्टिविटी पर हमेशा ध्यान रखें."

[English Translation: Request to the countrymen, tell your sisters and daughters not to be too busy on the mobile on the road and keep an eye around, if you see anything wrong, shout loudly. After leaving the house, women should be alert and always keep an eye on the activities around them.]

देशवासियों से निवेदन है अपनी बहन बेटियों को बताएं रोड पर मोबाइल पर ज्यादा बिजी ना रहे और चारों तरफ नजर रखें अगर कुछ गलत दिखे तो चिल्लाए जोर जोर से चिल्लाये

घर से बाहर निकलने के बाद महिलाओं को चाहिए कि वह सतर्क रहें और अपने आसपास के एक्टिविटी पर हमेशा ध्यान रखें pic.twitter.com/CB0MpEyrwW — भगवाधारी 5K (@dur9411266636) December 1, 2021

Congress leader Alka Lamba also tweeted this video with a caption that reads, "मेरे देश की बेटियाँ... :(. #WomenSafety #India #MeriDelhi."

[English Translation: Daughters of my country ... #WomenSafety #India #MeriDelhi]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

CCTV footage shows a woman abducted by a group of men.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We observed the footage, and at 54 seconds of the video, one can see the name *janaa Galrani in the top left corner. Taking it as a hint, we did a keyword search and found a Facebook page named Sanjjanna Galrani. This page has over three million followers. The bio of this page reads in English, "I do share videos and scripted dramas to create awareness".

We tried to find the viral video in her video section, and however, we could not find any. The kidnapping video appears to be deleted. However, we did see that the page has posted many such videos which have been made with the purpose of creating awareness.

These videos look similar to viral videos. The events are explained through text, fonts look identical, and the people were pointed out with the red circle in many videos. We also compared the viral video with videos mentioned on her Facebook page. Below you can see the comparison.

On observing different videos, we found that there is a description mentioned at the end of each video. It reads in English, "Don't trust anyone blindly... Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"

It clearly means that the viral video is scripted too.

Image Credit: Facebook

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here, here, and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is a fictional drama made for only educational purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Boy Dying After Getting Birthday Bumps Is Scripted