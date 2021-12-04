All section
Caste discrimination
Viral Video Of Woman Kidnapped By A Group Of Men Is Scripted

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Video Of Woman Kidnapped By A Group Of Men Is Scripted

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  4 Dec 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

CCTV footage of a woman kidnapped by some people is viral on social media. However, the viral video is scripted and made for educational purposes only.

CCTV footage of a woman being kidnapped is viral on social media. In the viral video, a woman can be seen standing on the road waiting for someone. Meanwhile, a boy can be seen walking behind her while talking to someone over the phone. He later gives signals to someone, after which a black Maruti Omni van stops in front of that woman, and a person drags the woman into the vehicle. While sharing this video, people on social media raise concerns about women's safety.

While sharing this video, a Twittter user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "देशवासियों से निवेदन है अपनी बहन बेटियों को बताएं रोड पर मोबाइल पर ज्यादा बिजी ना रहे और चारों तरफ नजर रखें अगर कुछ गलत दिखे तो चिल्लाए जोर जोर से चिल्लाये| घर से बाहर निकलने के बाद महिलाओं को चाहिए कि वह सतर्क रहें और अपने आसपास के एक्टिविटी पर हमेशा ध्यान रखें."

[English Translation: Request to the countrymen, tell your sisters and daughters not to be too busy on the mobile on the road and keep an eye around, if you see anything wrong, shout loudly. After leaving the house, women should be alert and always keep an eye on the activities around them.]

Congress leader Alka Lamba also tweeted this video with a caption that reads, "मेरे देश की बेटियाँ... :(. #WomenSafety #India #MeriDelhi."

[English Translation: Daughters of my country ... #WomenSafety #India #MeriDelhi]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

CCTV footage shows a woman abducted by a group of men.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We observed the footage, and at 54 seconds of the video, one can see the name *janaa Galrani in the top left corner. Taking it as a hint, we did a keyword search and found a Facebook page named Sanjjanna Galrani. This page has over three million followers. The bio of this page reads in English, "I do share videos and scripted dramas to create awareness".

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

We tried to find the viral video in her video section, and however, we could not find any. The kidnapping video appears to be deleted. However, we did see that the page has posted many such videos which have been made with the purpose of creating awareness.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

These videos look similar to viral videos. The events are explained through text, fonts look identical, and the people were pointed out with the red circle in many videos. We also compared the viral video with videos mentioned on her Facebook page. Below you can see the comparison.

Credit: Facebook (Comparision)
Credit: Facebook
(Comparision)

On observing different videos, we found that there is a description mentioned at the end of each video. It reads in English, "Don't trust anyone blindly... Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"

It clearly means that the viral video is scripted too.

Image Credit: Facebook

Image Credit: Facebook

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past. Click here, here, and here to read.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is a fictional drama made for only educational purposes. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Boy Dying After Getting Birthday Bumps Is Scripted

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Woman 
Kidnapping 
Men 
CCTV 
Scripted 
Drama 

