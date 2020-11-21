Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Vedic Shlokas Chanted In White House For Joe Biden's First Day Of Office

On November 8, media declared Joe Biden to soon be the 46th President of United States. The elections were held on November 3 and two major candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were contesting to be the new President of the nation.

Soon after the election results were declared by the media, many in India also started sharing fake news on their social media handles. Some of them were debunked by The Logical Indian earlier here, here and here.

In the backdrop of this, a video is being shared on social media with a claim that Indian shlokas were chanted in White House during new President, Joe Biden's first working day. The video was shared with the caption, "White House first day before entering the New American PRESIDENT, How they perform Indian Slocas invocking Almighty of the UNIVERS for the GOOD happening of the Countrymen."

The post went viral on Facebook.









Claim:

Indian shlokas were chanted in White House on the first working day of new President Joe Biden.

Fact Check:

The first thing to notice here is that Joe Biden has though been declared to be the new President of the United States by media, yet no official announcement in this regard has been done. In case of any election-related dispute, the states have time till December 14 to resolve it; after which the official announcement of next US President will be made.

The President is expected to take oath on January 20, 2021, only after which he will start his work in White House.

The Logical Indian thus suspected about the video and did a reverse image search of keyframes through InVid tools and found the same video published in 2017 on a YouTube channel, that said Sanskrit shlokas were chanted in NASA.

We on again playing the video saw the projector showed Dharmic Dialogue: Seva and Social Justice. It also had a logo of White House and Hindu American Seva Communities





We searched Google with the keyword, 'Hindu American Seva Communities, White House' we found the same video published on Dailymotion in 2017. The video was published with the headline, The Erhard boys chanting Rudram at the Hindu-American Seva Communities Conference - the White House.

We also found the full version of the video published on YouTube channel of Hindu American Seva Communities. The video was of October 2, 2014, and was about Vedic chanting in White House.

We also found the website of the organisation and found on its event tab, that the event, "Dharmic Dialogues: Seva & Social Justice" was held in the first week of October in 2014 to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the White House.

Thus, an old video of 2014 went viral as Sholaks chanted in the United States' White House before Joe Biden entering office.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Of Yogi Adityanath Burning Crackers Shared With Claim Of Him Celebrating Diwali This Year