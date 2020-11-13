Fact Check: Donald Trump Shares Video To Push Claims Of Ballot Fraud

The United States had elections on November 3 for its new President and media declared Joe Biden to be the winner on November 7, 2020. As of now, the counting of votes in Georgia and North Carolina are still going on at the time of filing the report. On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden is expected to swear in as the US President.

When the US elections results were announced, US current President Donald Trump had said that he is the winner and the elections were rigged. Till now Donald Trump has not accepted his defeat. And since elections day, he has been attacking the mail-in voting process.

In the latest attempt to erode the public's confidence on the election process, yesterday on November 12, Donald Trump tweeted a video where one can see election officials collecting mail-in ballots. He shared the video to insinuate that the ballots are being collected one week after the election day and the video is evidence of fraud. The video was shared with the caption, "You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our country has come to?" The archive link of the post can be seen here.

You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to? pic.twitter.com/cI2ZTItqUi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

The same video was earlier shared by Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-Canadian journalist popular for his anti-Islamic speeches. He also shared the same video with a similar context of elections rigged in the United States.

The fate of U.S. postal ballots. I am sure Nicaragua and Senegal could do a better job at compromising the people's trust in the electoral system. RIP USA. pic.twitter.com/6zyBFCKl3O — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) November 5, 2020





Claim:

The viral video where electoral officials are seen collecting mail-in ballots is proof of US elections voter fraud.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search on Twitter and found the above video was posted on November 4 by Twitter handle Casey Phillips. The video was further shared by another Twitter user Aram Goumborian who shared it with the caption, "Why are there still bins being collected with hundreds of ballots? How many more bins were left uncollected? We still have 30 days after election to verify & modify. Don't call anything yet."

Why are there still bins being collected with hundreds of ballots? How many more bins were left uncollected? We still have 30 days after election to verify & modify. Don't call anything yet @CountyofLA @LACountyRRCC @Elex_Michaelson @BillFOXLA @FOXLA @MayorOfLA https://t.co/P4EI5sxehY — Aram Gambourian (@ArmGamb) November 5, 2020

The Twitter handle of Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk replied to the query of Aram and said, "No missed collection. The Drop Boxes are closed and locked at 8 PM on Election Night and then collected the following day. These are valid ballots that will be processed and counted during the post election canvass just as ballots received with a valid, timely post mark".

No missed collection. The Drop Boxes are closed and locked at 8PM on Election Night and then collected the following day. These are valid ballots that will be processed and counted during the post election canvass just as ballots received with a valid, timely post mark. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 5, 2020

The Logical Indian also found that on November 6, Los Angeles County Registrar had also Tweeted that they were not authorised to call or predict elections outcome but just to administer the elections and count all valid votes cast in compliance with CA Elections code. They also clarified that the media and others were making calls and predictions based on statistics and trends.

This office doesn't call or predict election outcomes. We administer the election and count all valid votes cast in compliance with CA Elections Code. Media and others make calls and predictions based on statistics and trends. We certify actual returns after all votes are counted — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 6, 2020

Thus, a video in which one can see mail-in ballots being collected by the officials was the valid votes which were being collected the next day of US Presidential elections and video of the same is being shared with the misleading context of elections rigged in the US.

