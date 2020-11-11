United States Presidential Elections for 2020 is over and Joe Biden has been declared as the winner. On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden is expected to swear in as the US President. In this context, a claim of former PM Manmohan Singh being invited as the Chief Guest for the swearing-in ceremony of Biden is being shared on social media.

Facebook page Ludhiana Updates shared the post, "Proud Moment for Indians, S. Manmohan Singh, great economist has been invited to US for ceremony of newly Elected US President Mr.Joe Biden."

Proud Moment for INDIANS S. Manmohan Singh , great economist has been invited to US for ceremony of newly Elected US President Mr.Joe Biden Posted by Ludhiana Updates on Monday, 9 November 2020

Facebook user Tuhin Sharma shared that Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are invited in the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden.





Another Facebook page, Incas Abu Dhabi - Kozhikode District shared the post.





Claim:

Manmohan Singh has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian first searched news of Manmohan Singh invited for Biden's swearing-in ceremony. On searching, we were not able to find any news regarding the same.

We also searched for any such official announcements on the Twitter handles of Joe Biden and White House and found no such confirmation.





The Logical Indian also tried finding for any such invites on the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress and Rahul Gandhi but no such details were found. We also searched for the content on Congress' official website.

One thing to notice here is that till now Joe Biden has not been officially declared as the President of the United States. The results of three states, Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina are yet undecided at the time of filing of the report. In Georgia, Biden is leading by 49.5% while Donald Trump is trailing with 49.3%. In North Carolina, In North Carolina Trump is seen leading by 75,000 votes and in Alaska Trump is having 62.2% of the vote share. Donald Trump hasn't conceded defeat and since the election day has been tweeting that he has won the election.

According to ABC report, the states have time till December 14 to resolve any dispute related to the US presidential election.



According to Britannica, the swearing-in ceremony of US President is taken by President-elect, Vice President-elect, current President and Vice President, family members and various public officials as US Capitols. In none of this, it is mentioned that the foreign guests are invited to the swearing-in ceremony.



We further found that the swearing-in ceremony in the US Presidential election is taken care by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). We checked the Twitter handle of JCCIC and found no description of any foreign delegates invited to the swearing-in ceremony, while the page shared the images of the preparations of US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. On the website of JCCIC, it was mentioned that, Senate chamber would begin to fill with family members and friends of Senators, Representatives, and the incoming and outgoing Presidents and Vice Presidents. No mentions of the list of foreign dignitaries were found on the website as well.

The Logical Indian also called the Congress office in Delhi and they said they don't have any information of Manmohan Singh or Rahul Gandhi being called for US President's swearing-in ceremony.



