Fact Check: Old Video Of Yogi Adityanath Burning Crackers Shared With Claim Of Him Celebrating Diwali This Year

On November 10, Uttar Pradesh government forbade sale and bursting of firecrackers between November 10, 2020, and December 1, 2020, in regions of NCR, taking into consideration the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the state. There are 11 districts in UP which includes Lucknow, Kanpur and regions of NCR where bursting crackers is banned. In some districts where air pollution was moderate, the use of only green crackers was allowed this Diwali.

In the backdrop to this, a post has gone viral. In the post, two videos adjacent to each other can be seen, which claim to show the hypocrisy of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. One video shows a man being arrested by UP police for selling crackers while his daughter is crying and in the other video, Yogi Adityanath can be seen bursting crackers.

A leader of the Indian Youth Congress from Karnataka, Jyothish Hoshalli also shared the video with the caption, "This is Yogi Land.... #deepavali2020 #diwalivibes"





Claim:

Yogi Adityanath burst crackers this Diwali despite the ban in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search on Google with, 'Yogi Adityanath, firecrackers' and found a story published by Times Now. The story was published on August 4, 2020 with the headline, "Ram Temple bhoomi poojan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates 'deepotsav', lights firecrackers ahead of the event."





In the same story by Times Now, we found a video of ANI showing Yogi Adityanath lightning the crackers. The video was shared by ANI with the caption, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights a firecracker at his official residence in Lucknow as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya tomorrow."

#WATCH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lights a firecracker at his official residence in Lucknow as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YUogsmwXGd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2020

Thus, the video of Yogi Adityanath going viral is not of him bursting crackers during Diwali but of a day before foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple was laid by PM Narendra Modi.

We also searched for the other video by using keyword, 'firecracker seller arrested' and found the same video published by India TV and Business Standard.

According to a report by Doordarshan, the police of Bulandshahr went on a rampage while cracking down on the shops of the firecrackers sellers. They arrested firecrackers' sellers and one video of when the police were taking one of the sellers to the jeep went viral. The daughter of the firecracker seller started crying and banging her head on the police jeep against the arrest of her father.

The Bulandshahr police tweeted regarding the incident and said that the Head constable, Brijbir has been sent to the police line for showing insensitive behaviour towards the children.

In another tweet, they also said that that the police went at the girl's place to celebrate Diwali with her and gave gift to her.

Thus the claim in the first video is true while the second video showing Adityanath burning crackers is not of Diwali but of the eve of Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation.

