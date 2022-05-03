All section
My India! Temple, Mosque In Kanpur Share Common Entrance As Devotees Pray Together

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash and Pixabay (Representational)

My India! Temple, Mosque In Kanpur Share Common Entrance As Devotees Pray Together

Uttar Pradesh,  3 May 2022 7:40 AM GMT

A mosque and a Hanuman temple share a joint entrance at Kanpur's Tatmil chowk, located at the city's heart. The devotees stated that both prayers and namaaz take place with the cooperation of both communities.

While communal tensions continue to exist all across India, a local resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has set a remarkable example of communal brotherhood and peace by offering 'Aarti' and 'Azaan' under the same premises.

A mosque and a Hanuman temple share a joint entrance at Kanpur's Tatmil chowk, located at the heart of the city. The devotees stated that both prayers and namaaz take place with the cooperation of both communities.

"We believe in inclusiveness and we all stay here in peace. Aarti and Azaan take place with the cooperation of both communities," the priest of the temple has been quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Owaisi, who visits the mosque to pray, stated that individuals of both communities feel brotherhood and harmony here.

"We are coming here to pray for three to four years. Both Mandir and Masjid have a common entrance; we have to cross the temple and then enter the mosque. People of both communities have a feeling of brotherhood here," Owaisi stated.

Communal Tensions In India

Over the past two months, numerous clashes over communal differences have been reported in various parts of the nation, including Rajasthan's Jodhpur stone-pelting, Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone violence and others.

Loudspeaker Row At Religious Places

Since the start of the loudspeaker row, a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were uninstalled in Uttar Pradesh from various religious places till 7.00 am on May 1, on the back of the direction of the Yogi-led BJP government.

Before this announcement, Yogi Adityanath had also instructed to restrict loudspeakers' volume at religious places earlier this month.

Previously, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on April 13, had released an ultimatum to the state government and reiterated his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

Also Read: Dean Removed After Tamil Nadu Medical Students Take Controversial Oath

