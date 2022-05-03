All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Clashes In Jodhpur Between Two Communities Over Religious Flag, Internet Services Suspended

Image Credit: Twitter/NikhilCh_

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Clashes In Jodhpur Between Two Communities Over Religious Flag, Internet Services Suspended

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Rajasthan,  3 May 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On Tuesday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to express his thoughts over the matter and said that he has already instructed the administration to continue their efforts to maintain absolute peace and order in the area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A violent clash between members of two different communities in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area over the reason of hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter's statue late at night on May 2 escalated into stone-pelting. As a result of this clash, a few policemen also got injured, and internet services were suspended in the district in a bid to maintain peace.

Clash Ahead Of Eid, Internet Suspended: Cops

As per the police, the entire incident occurred at approximately 11:10 pm on Monday night, reported Indian Express. The conflict started over a few flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is coincidentally on the same day as Eid.

Speaking about the clash, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria stated: "There were flags of Lord Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid."

As a result of the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the chances of a large number of individuals offering namaaz there on Eid, the police commissioner decided to intervene and prohibited the entire crowd from coming anywhere near the place.

However, tension escalated even more during dispersing, and there was stone-pelting. Currently, the situation in the area is under control and internet services in Jodhpur have been suspended as well, Ghumaria stated.

CM Ashok Gehlot Bats For Peace & Harmony

On Tuesday (May 3), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to express his thoughts over the matter and said that he has already instructed the administration to continue their efforts to maintain absolute peace and order in the area. Coincidentally, Jodhpur is also CM Gehlot's home district.

"The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur's Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost," Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Respecting the tradition of brotherhood and love in Jodhpur, Marwar; he also appealed to both the factions to assist in maintaining law and order and peace as well.

Also Read: Amity Among Communities! Temple In Patna Turns Off Loudspeaker During Azaan As Mark Of Respect Towards Nearby Mosque

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rajasthan 
Jodhpur 
Communal Harmony 
Ashok Gehlot 
CM Ashok Gehlot 

Must Reads

China Starts Contracting Road Near New Bridge At Pangong Lake Close To LAC: Report
My India! Temple, Mosque In Kanpur Share Common Entrance As Devotees Pray Together
Mid-Air Turbulence: DGCA Orders Probe Into SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur Flight incident, Reports Awaited
A Downward Spiral: India's Falling Rank In Press Freedom Is A Major Concern
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X