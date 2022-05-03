Clashes In Jodhpur Between Two Communities Over Religious Flag, Internet Services Suspended

A violent clash between members of two different communities in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area over the reason of hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter's statue late at night on May 2 escalated into stone-pelting. As a result of this clash, a few policemen also got injured, and internet services were suspended in the district in a bid to maintain peace.

Clash Ahead Of Eid, Internet Suspended: Cops

As per the police, the entire incident occurred at approximately 11:10 pm on Monday night, reported Indian Express. The conflict started over a few flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is coincidentally on the same day as Eid.

Speaking about the clash, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria stated: "There were flags of Lord Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid."

As a result of the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the chances of a large number of individuals offering namaaz there on Eid, the police commissioner decided to intervene and prohibited the entire crowd from coming anywhere near the place.

However, tension escalated even more during dispersing, and there was stone-pelting. Currently, the situation in the area is under control and internet services in Jodhpur have been suspended as well, Ghumaria stated.



CM Ashok Gehlot Bats For Peace & Harmony

On Tuesday (May 3), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to express his thoughts over the matter and said that he has already instructed the administration to continue their efforts to maintain absolute peace and order in the area. Coincidentally, Jodhpur is also CM Gehlot's home district.

"The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur's Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost," Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Respecting the tradition of brotherhood and love in Jodhpur, Marwar; he also appealed to both the factions to assist in maintaining law and order and peace as well.

