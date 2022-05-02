Amity Among Communities! Temple In Patna Turns Off Loudspeaker During Azaan As Mark Of Respect Towards Nearby Mosque

All section
Caste discrimination
Uplifting
Bihar,  2 May 2022

Amid the loudspeaker row, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has maintained a firm and clear stand on the matter and reiterated that his government would "never indulge in such politics" or interfere in any religion.

While the rest of India witnesses row over loudspeakers, a temple and a mosque in Patna co-exist, exhibiting absolute communal harmony while also respecting one another's ceremonies and prayers. The temple and mosque in question here are only 50-meter apart as well. While the temple switches its loudspeakers off during Azaan, the mosque also does the same for the temple devotees as a mark of mutual reverence towards one another.

Sense Of Amity Prevails

Patna Mosque Chairman Faisal Imam, during his recent chat with news agency ANI, revealed that the temple switches off its loudspeakers during Azaan to showcase respect.

He also added that the mosque handed out Sharbat to the devotees who were visiting the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami amid the ongoing heatwave in the country.

"There's a sense of amity. We offered Sharbat to devotees coming to the temple on Ram Navami as they queued in front of the mosque. Loudspeakers in the temple play Bhajan-Kirtan throughout the day but are turned off during Azaan as a mark of respect," Imam was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Kishor Kunal, the Chairman of Patna's Mahavir Mandir, also said that they (people at the mosque and temple) often assist each other and bolster brotherhood.

Ongoing Loudspeaker Row

Since the start of the loudspeaker row, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained a firm and clear stand on the matter and reiterated that his government would "never indulge in such politics" or interfere in any religion.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were uninstalled in Uttar Pradesh from various religious places till 7.00 am on May 1, on the back of the direction of the Yogi-led BJP government.

Before this announcement, Yogi Adityanath had called to restrict loudspeakers' volume at religious places earlier this month.

On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray released an ultimatum to the state government and reiterated his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

Also Read: Central Armed Police Force Can Now Avail Free Healthcare Across 24,000 Hospitals - Know More

Azaan 
Loudspeakers 
Bihar 
Patna 

