Heartwarming! 75-Yr-Old Woman Hugs PPE-Clad Doctor After Recovering From COVID

In a heartwarming gesture, a 75-year-old COVID patient who recently recovered from the disease was photographed while she hugged a PPE-clad doctor, expressing gratitude in Kolkata.

The picture was shared by Tanmoy Dey on Facebook and instantly went viral on social media. The picture struck a chord with netizens amid the rising COVID-19 cases. The caption, which was written in Bengali, read that the septuagenarian woman was able to recover after battling the virus for 10 days. While leaving for home, she made sure to hug the doctors who assisted her during the tough times. She hugged and blessed them. Speaking to Newsweek, Dey said that the doctor in the picture is Avisikta Mallick, a second-year postgraduate trainee at the department of surgery Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, who had been treating the woman for five days and helping her get through the hardship. Medical College Kolkata Resident Doctors' Association took to Twitter to share the post and called her the '75-year-old COVID fighter grandmother'.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the country, the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and med students are once again leading the fight against the virus. They have been grinding hard to attend to as many patients as possible to save their lives.

Visuals of doctors drenched in sweat after having worn the PPE kit for hours while they are on COVID duty have, time and again, highlighted their struggles amid the pandemic.



Amid the pandemic, thousands of commenters have emerged as heroes through their heartwarming generous gestures. Avinash Khemka from Cuttack is distributing cooked meals to COVID patients under home isolation who have no one to rely on for care. Javed Khan from Bhopal has converted his autorickshaw into an ambulance with a pulse oximeter, oxygen cylinder and other medical supplies. An anonymous octogenarian woman is donating food to police personnel on COVID duty in Thiruvananthapuram.

