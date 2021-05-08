Heartwarming! 75-Yr-Old Woman Hugs PPE-Clad Doctor After Recovering From COVID

Palak Agrawal
The picture was shared by Tanmoy Dey on Facebook and instantly went viral on social media. The picture struck a chord with netizens amid the rising COVID-19 cases.
The caption, which was written in Bengali, read that the septuagenarian woman was able to recover after battling the virus for 10 days. While leaving for home, she made sure to hug the doctors who assisted her during the tough times. She hugged and blessed them.
Speaking to Newsweek, Dey said that the doctor in the picture is Avisikta Mallick, a second-year postgraduate trainee at the department of surgery Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, who had been treating the woman for five days and helping her get through the hardship.
Medical College Kolkata Resident Doctors' Association took to Twitter to share the post and called her the '75-year-old COVID fighter grandmother'.
