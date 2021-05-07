Auto- Ambulances With Oxygen Support Launched In Delhi

Patients with mild symptoms who need oxygen help can now use auto-ambulances to get to a hospital in Delhi.

These autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are fitted with an oxygen cylinder and a sanitiser. It was launched on May 5 by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in collaboration with TYCIA Foundation

In these auto- ambulances, PPE kits will be worn by their drivers.

इस मुश्किल वक्त में मदद का हाथ बढ़ायें, टैसिया संस्था और दिल्ली के ऑटो वाले भाइयों की सेवा को नमन, दिल्ली को Oxygen cylinder, Oxygen plant, oxygen concentrator की ज़रूरत है आपसे जो भी मदद हो सके आगे आइये। pic.twitter.com/Ef3sjs2eHI — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 4, 2021

According to a statement, these auto-ambulances were started with the aim of ensuring that patients with mild symptoms or whose oxygen levels lie between 85 and 90 to enter local hospitals in a timely manner.

Two numbers can be used to book auto-ambulance services: 9818430043 and 011-41236614.

There are proposals to add 20 more of these auto-ambulances to the roads of Delhi. A few citizens who availed this service took to Twitter to appreciate the move.

Amid the current healthcare crisis which Delhi is facing, these auto ambulances have come out as a relief for many.

