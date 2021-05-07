Trending

Auto- Ambulances With Oxygen Support Launched In Delhi

These autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are fitted with an oxygen cylinder and a sanitiser. In these auto- ambulances, PPE kits will be worn by their drivers.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   7 May 2021 2:03 PM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Auto- Ambulances With Oxygen Support Launched In Delhi

Image Credits: NDTV

Patients with mild symptoms who need oxygen help can now use auto-ambulances to get to a hospital in Delhi.

These autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are fitted with an oxygen cylinder and a sanitiser. It was launched on May 5 by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in collaboration with TYCIA Foundation

In these auto- ambulances, PPE kits will be worn by their drivers.

According to a statement, these auto-ambulances were started with the aim of ensuring that patients with mild symptoms or whose oxygen levels lie between 85 and 90 to enter local hospitals in a timely manner.

Two numbers can be used to book auto-ambulance services: 9818430043 and 011-41236614.

There are proposals to add 20 more of these auto-ambulances to the roads of Delhi. A few citizens who availed this service took to Twitter to appreciate the move.

Amid the current healthcare crisis which Delhi is facing, these auto ambulances have come out as a relief for many.

Also Read: 'Deliver 700 MT Of Medical Oxygen To Delhi': Supreme Court To Centre

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian