Kerala: Anonymous Octogenarian Good Samaritan Donates Food To Police On COVID Duty

Amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic and the return of lockdowns in various states, people are once again confined to their homes. However, frontline workers such as healthcare staff and police are still performing their duties to ensure our safety. Several people across India have come forward to help many frontline workers.

When asked to share her personal details, the 89-year-old lady asked, "Why? Do you want to marry me?"

According to her neighbours, the woman hails from Pathanamthitta and has been living in Thiruvananthapuram for several decades. This is not the first time she is helping the needy. She was first spotted by The New Indian Express photographer Vincent Pulickal who clicked a photograph of her passing food packets to police personal at LMS Junction.

The officers saw her car passing by earlier and did not stop to check as she looked very old and was alone in the car. "After some time, the car returned and stopped by us. She opened the door and handed over food packets to the woman officer who had gone near," said the officer. The officers on duty were hesitant to accept the packet, but when she said the food is corona free, they accepted it. According to The New Indian Express, the woman wishes to remain anonymous.



Kerala recorded 42,446 cases on Thursday. Amid the rising cases, the state has announced a full lockdown from Saturday till May 16. With previous experience, citizens in the state are ready to go into lockdown armed with online services and delivery boys for food and daily needs.