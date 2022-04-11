Signs Of Another Wave In India? Weekly COVID Cases Up 50% In Haryana, 26% In Delhi

The weekly COVID cases persisted in being on the downward trajectory in India, but the fall was somewhat slowing down after the number of new cases saw a sharp spike in places like Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Meanwhile, a few more states also are showing worrying signs of the COVID curve flattening. Deaths from the novel virus continued to fall sharply, with approximately 54 fatalities reported in the week ending Sunday (April 4-10), which is the lowest weekly toll in the past two years since March 23-29, 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was initially announced.

With only a single death due to COVID being reported on April 10 (in the national capital) till late at night, final statistics from a few other states are still awaited.

Spike In COVID Cases In India, Again!

Delhi reported a 26 per cent increase in new COVID cases during the week. The country's national capital recorded 943 cases, which is an increase from 751 in the last seven days, reversing a downward trend in infections since the peak of the third pandemic wave. With testing numbers for the novel virus down, Delhi has reported daily positivity rates of more than 1 per cent in the past week. Meanwhile, neighbours Haryana reported a big spike in cases during the last seven days. New infections were up nearly 50 per cent from 344 in the last seven days to 514, reported The Times Of India.

Gujarat, meanwhile, reported 115 fresh COVID cases in the past week. The daily cases in the state saw a minor spurt over the past three days, an 89 per cent higher than the last week's tally of 61. Furthermore, in all these three states, the overall numbers stayed low, and the spike in COVID cases could be due to the localised outbreaks.

Elsewhere, the decrease in numbers was slowing down in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, which witnessed infections fall by nearly 8 per cent, 4 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

The state of Maharashtra reported 776 COVID cases over the past seven days, compared to 885 in the previous week. However, the state recorded 27 fatalities from the novel virus during the week- which is 50 per cent of India's total toll and a three-fold growth from nine fatalities it had logged the previous week.

The country reported approximately 7,100 new COVID cases in the week, which is also the lowest weekly tally since April 6-12, 2020, which saw the number stand below 5,000. Cases were down 15 per cent compared with last week, the lowest decline in the weekly tally since the third COVID pandemic wave began receding earlier in January 2022.

