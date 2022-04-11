All section
Caste discrimination
1 Dead, 40 Stranded Midair After Ropeway Trollies Collision In Jharkhand; Rescue Operation Underway

Image Credit: Unsplash and The New Indian Express 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

1 Dead, 40 Stranded Midair After Ropeway Trollies Collision In Jharkhand; Rescue Operation Underway

Jharkhand,  11 April 2022 7:51 AM GMT

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently conducting an operation to rescue all the 40 individuals who are stuck in 10 ropeway trollies in the Tirkut Pahad area.

At least one woman died, two sustained fatal injuries, and 40 people are stranded midair in a ropeway trollies collision due to a technical snag over the Tirkut Pahad area in the Deoghar district Jharkhand, authorities have confirmed.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently conducting an operation to rescue all the 40 individuals who are stuck in 10 ropeway trollies in the Tirkut Pahad area, according to a report in The New Indian Express on Monday (April 11).

An Unfortunate Event

Speaking about the tragic incident, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said: "A pulley of one of the trollies got stuck, resulting in the incident."

Furthermore, he also confirmed that 40 people were stranded due to the sudden and unfortunate collision and that the NDRF is currently conducting an operation to rescue them. Drinking water and other refreshments have been supplied to those who are still stuck with the help of a parallel line. If the NDRF cannot rescue these people, the authorities will pursue assistance from the Indian Airforce (IAF) for the rescue work.

Bhajantri also stated that the woman, who was referred to Ranchi for further treatment, succumbed to her injuries among the other three individuals rescued from the wreck. Further details are still awaited.

