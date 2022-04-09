All section
21-Yr-Old Indian Student Shot Dead At Toronto Subway Station In Canada, Probe Underway

Image Credit: NDTV, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
21-Yr-Old Indian Student Shot Dead At Toronto Subway Station In Canada, Probe Underway

Others/World,  9 April 2022 7:25 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-09T13:02:25+05:30

Kartik Vasudev was shot multiple times at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto, while he was going to work. He arrived in Canada in January this year and was studying marketing management.

According to the Toronto police, a 21-year old Indian student died after being shot multiple times following a shooting at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto, Canada, while he was going to work. Identified as Kartik Vasudev, the victim was shot on April 8 evening in St James Town at the Glen Road entrance towards the Sherbourne TTC station.

Vasudev had received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, an NDTV report quoted an official release from the Toronto Police Service.

On the back of this, the homicide squad of the Toronto Police Service has started the investigation process.

As per reports, the investigators would like to talk to any witnesses from the incident spot and to any businesses or drivers that have camera footage, the police revealed.

"We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday," the Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on April 8.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and expressed his grief on the matter. "Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

The Numer Of Indians Who Died Aborad

According to replies sought under the Right to Information Act, a shocking total of 11,439 Indians died in foreign countries in 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had revealed these statistics in reply to an RTI application by Mumbai-based activist Jatin Desai, reported Deccan Herald. A total of 3,753 Indians had died in Saudi Arabia in 2020, with 12 Indians dying in the jails of foreign nations.

Furthermore, the MEA had also revealed that 2,454 Indians were killed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1,279 in Kuwait, 385 in Qatar, 280 in America, 216 in Italy, 166 in Singapore, 41 in the United Kingdom (UK), 40 in Sudan and 12 in Switzerland among others.

Investigation Underway

The brother of Vasudev informed the CP24 news channel that he was a student at Seneca College and was on his to work when he was shot dead near the subway entrance. He arrived in Canada in January this year.

After Vasudev's death, Seneca College also released a statement and said that he was enrolled in its marketing management course.

"The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student," a college spokesperson said in an official release.

They also extended their thoughts toward Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. As per the news channel, the cops revealed that the suspect in the shooting was a Black male standing approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches in height with a medium build.

Also Read: Kashmir Reports Record Tourist Arrivals This Year, Highest In A Decade

