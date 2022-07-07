Aviation Disasters Continue! Vistara Flight Engine Fails Just After Landing In Delhi; DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To SpiceJet

The engine of a Vistara flight failed just after a flight landed in Delhi from Bangkok. The airline stated that one of the engines faced a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 05; however, all the passengers were safe.

The incident took place when the Bangkok-Delhi plane UK-122 made a touchdown in the national capital. The flight was forced to be towed from the taxiway to the parking area.

Safety Of Passengers In Question

Up on vacating the runway, the second engine of the Vistara flight was shut down after the pilots wanted to do a single-engine taxiing with the help of engine number 1, officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.

Furthermore, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxiway, a tow truck came in to drag the aircraft off the runway to the parking bay. As per Vistara, the crew decided to tow the flight to the parking bay, keeping in mind the safety of the passengers on board."

After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 05, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind, the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," Vistara said in an official release.

SpiceJet Receives DGCA Notice!

Earlier, the aviation regulator issued an official notice to SpiceJet after an unusually high number of aviation incidents involving its multiple aircrafts took place in the past 18 days or so. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also pointed out significant gaps in how the airline currently functions, from operating flights with "degraded safety margins" to vendors not being paid on time.

