All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
100 Days Of Yogi Govt! CM Adityanath Plants 25 Cr Saplings In UPs Chitrakoot To Fight Climate Change, Pollution

Image Credit: Twitter/myogiadityanath

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

100 Days Of Yogi Govt! CM Adityanath Plants 25 Cr Saplings In UP's Chitrakoot To Fight Climate Change, Pollution

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  6 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Forest and tree cover act as pollution sinks, natural habitats for biodiversity, and natural tools for fighting the ongoing climate change. They are essential for supplying clean air and water as well.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Just a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government completed 100 days in office, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on July 5, initiated a giant drive to plant 25 crore saplings and establish a Kodanda Van in Chitrakoot in order to secure a green tomorrow. UP, India's most populous state is undertaking this drive in order to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.

UP Government's Green Initiative

The Yogi government has set a goal of planting 35 crore saplings by the end of August 15, even as it officially banned single-use plastic. Up on the official launch of a plantation drive five years back, the state's forest cover has increased by over 3 per cent, compared to the national average of 2.89 per cent, reported News18.

The UP CM addressed the Vriksharopan Jan Andolan, where he invited people to participate more in the plantation drive to turn it into a mass movement.

Forest and tree cover act as pollution sinks, natural habitats for biodiversity, and natural tools for fighting the ongoing climate change. They are essential for supplying clean air and water as well. Furthermore, trees are an answer for climate-stressed cities, containing overheating and decreasing air pollution.

Fighting Pollution And Climate Change

Around 9.21 per cent of UP's geographical area comes under tree and forest cover. As a result, the forest department, with a few other government departments and public participation, decided to plant almost 100 crore saplings in the past five years.

During the plantation drive, different types of the van like shakti van, bal van, yuva van, nagar van and food forest will be established in the entire state. All these activities will be undertaken by other government departments, public representatives, NGOs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuvak Mangal Dal, NCC/NSS, Rotary/Lions club, Eco club, Vyapar Mandal, FPOs, schoolchildren, defence personnel, media, village residents among others.

The forest, environment, and climate change department is also taking up initiatives to provide a healthy ecosystem to the citizens of the state by organising plantation programmes on a large scale. On August 15, amrit van is set to be established by planting 75 saplings of a native tree species in every village panchayat/urban local body of Uttar Pradesh.

Trees remain the only oxygen seed and the sole mechanism to terminate carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Tree and forest cover sequester carbon by catching carbon dioxide from the air and turning it into biomass. It also acts as a carbon reservoir, and a means to sequester additional carbon from the environment.

Also Read: Director Leena Manimekalai Lands In Controversy For Movie Poster Showcasing Goddess Kaali Smoking

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Climate Change 
Pollution 
Uttar Pradesh 
Yogi Adityanath 

Must Reads

Delhi Government Issues Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme: Here's All You Need To Know
This Video Of a Child Being Kidnapped By Niqab Clad Person Is Scripted And Is From Egypt
My Story: 'Being A Mother Of 9-Month Old, I Defied All Odds To Become What I'm Today'
Using Dirty Fuels In Cooking Impacts Women's Mental Health, Reveals Survey
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X