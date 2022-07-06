100 Days Of Yogi Govt! CM Adityanath Plants 25 Cr Saplings In UP's Chitrakoot To Fight Climate Change, Pollution

Just a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government completed 100 days in office, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on July 5, initiated a giant drive to plant 25 crore saplings and establish a Kodanda Van in Chitrakoot in order to secure a green tomorrow. UP, India's most populous state is undertaking this drive in order to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.

UP Government's Green Initiative

The Yogi government has set a goal of planting 35 crore saplings by the end of August 15, even as it officially banned single-use plastic. Up on the official launch of a plantation drive five years back, the state's forest cover has increased by over 3 per cent, compared to the national average of 2.89 per cent, reported News18.

The UP CM addressed the Vriksharopan Jan Andolan, where he invited people to participate more in the plantation drive to turn it into a mass movement.

Forest and tree cover act as pollution sinks, natural habitats for biodiversity, and natural tools for fighting the ongoing climate change. They are essential for supplying clean air and water as well. Furthermore, trees are an answer for climate-stressed cities, containing overheating and decreasing air pollution.

Fighting Pollution And Climate Change

Around 9.21 per cent of UP's geographical area comes under tree and forest cover. As a result, the forest department, with a few other government departments and public participation, decided to plant almost 100 crore saplings in the past five years.

During the plantation drive, different types of the van like shakti van, bal van, yuva van, nagar van and food forest will be established in the entire state. All these activities will be undertaken by other government departments, public representatives, NGOs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuvak Mangal Dal, NCC/NSS, Rotary/Lions club, Eco club, Vyapar Mandal, FPOs, schoolchildren, defence personnel, media, village residents among others.

भगवान कामतानाथ जी की कृपा भूमि जनपद चित्रकूट में आज पौधरोपण कर 'वृहद वृक्षारोपण कार्यक्रम' का शुभारंभ किया।



'वृक्षारोपण जन आंदोलन-2022' के अंतर्गत संचालित इस लोक-कल्याणकारी कार्यक्रम में सभी लोग सक्रिय सहभागिता कर पर्यावरण संरक्षण को समर्पित इस आंदोलन को सफल व सार्थक बनाएं। pic.twitter.com/INaKFyZPU4 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 5, 2022

The forest, environment, and climate change department is also taking up initiatives to provide a healthy ecosystem to the citizens of the state by organising plantation programmes on a large scale. On August 15, amrit van is set to be established by planting 75 saplings of a native tree species in every village panchayat/urban local body of Uttar Pradesh.



Trees remain the only oxygen seed and the sole mechanism to terminate carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Tree and forest cover sequester carbon by catching carbon dioxide from the air and turning it into biomass. It also acts as a carbon reservoir, and a means to sequester additional carbon from the environment.

