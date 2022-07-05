All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Director Leena Manimekalai Lands In Controversy For Movie Poster Showcasing Goddess Kaali Smoking

Image Credit: Twitter/LeenaManimekali, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Director Leena Manimekalai Lands In Controversy For Movie Poster Showcasing Goddess Kaali Smoking

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  5 July 2022 6:34 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-05T15:12:05+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The depiction of Goddess Kaali on the cover did not go down well among a section of netizens, who have called for the poster to be withdrawn. Many also called for strict action against the director, and the hashtag '#Arrest LeenaManimekalai' also became trending on Twitter.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A cover poster for a documentary by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai is receiving a lot of flak on social media 'for hurting religious sentiments' over a questionable depiction of Goddess Kaali.

Manimekalai, who is a Madurai-born Toronto-based filmmaker, had previously taken to the microblogging site Twitter and shared the poster of her film 'Kaali', which portrayed a woman dressed in an outfit depicting the goddess and smoking. Furthermore, a flag of the LGBT community can also be seen in the background.

The film was also part of the "Rhythms of Cananda" segment during the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, as per a tweet by the filmmaker herself.

Part Of 'Rhythms Of Canada'

"Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseumas part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW," Leena wrote on Twitter.

Reaction To The Poster!

The depiction of Goddess Kaali on the cover did not go down well among a section of netizens, who have called for the poster to be withdrawn. Many also called for strict action against the director, and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekalai' also became trending on Twitter.

After facing massive flak on social media platforms, Leena has now restricted comments on her Instagram account as well.

Reacting to the outrage and the controversy around her documentary, Leena took to Twitter and wrote in Tamil: "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" but put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai"."

She also added that she has nothing to lose, and until she is alive, she wishes to live with a voice that points out what she believes without fear.

Manimekalai made her feature directorial debut in 2021 with 'Maadathy - An Unfairy Tale' and is not the first filmmaker to find herself in trouble over religious references.

Also Read: Russian Rampage Continues As Putin's Forces Capture Pivotal Ukrainian City- Looking At The War So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Movie 
#Hindu Gods 
Twitter 

Must Reads

This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils
Did BJP Workers Distribute Alcohol at PM Modi's Rally In Hyderabad, Telangana? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X