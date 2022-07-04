Russian Rampage Continues As Putin's Forces Capture Pivotal Ukrainian City- Looking At The War So Far

The Ukrainian military has officially confirmed that the eastern city of Lysychansk has fallen at the hands of Russian forces on July 3 as Vladimir Putin's armed forces continue their rampage.

"After heavy fighting for Lysychansk, the defence forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines," the army general staff was quoted as saying in a BBC report.

Russia Continues To Make Inroads In Ukraine!

Previously, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that his forces had successfully captured Lysychansk and taken complete control of the Luhansk region after outgunning the Ukrainian troops. Furthermore, its general staff also added that "in order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw". It stated that the Russians had multiple advantages in aircraft, artillery, manpower and other forces as well.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the Ukrainian forces would make a return to Lysychansk on tha back of their tactics and "the increase in the supply of modern weapons".

Previously, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechen Republic, released a video reportedly showing Chechen forces in the centre of Lysychansk.

Ukraine Continue To Fightback!

The Ukrainian-held city of Slovyansk in the further west- in the Donetsk region, which with Luhansk creates the industrial Donbas- also came under heavy shelling, with more than six people reportedly dead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right before he kicked started the invasion, had recognised all of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent of Ukraine. The Russian forces started an insurgency in 2014.

Just over a week ago, Russian troops successfully took control of Severodonetsk, a city that had been reduced to ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment.

Severodonetsk is overlooked by Lysychansk, across the Seversky Donets river. Initially, there were hopes that building high ground, it would deliver a natural strong defence. However, the noose around the city had tightened, with Russian troops now taking control of most access in and out.

