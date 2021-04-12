Trending

SC Judges To Work From Home After Nearly 50% Staff Test COVID Positive

The Supreme Court hearings will now be held via video conferencing from home amid rising infections across the country.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 April 2021 4:51 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

A sharp surge in Coronavirus infections has hit the Supreme Court and affected nearly 50 per cent of its staff testing positive for the virus.

The SC hearings will now be held via video conferencing from home amid rising infections across the country, NDTV reported. The various benches will now sit an hour later than their scheduled time.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today.

The entire court premise, including courtrooms, is now being sanitised after several members tested COVID positive.

On Saturday alone, at least 44 staffers tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Some judges had contracted the virus earlier but later recovered.

The top court, which was hearing cases through video-conferencing since March last year, had started hybrid hearing from 15 March after bar bodies and lawyers demanded for resumption of physical hearing.

India is reporting a ferocious second wave of the deadly pandemic with over 1 lakh new Coronavirus infections being reported everyday. The country recorded at least 1,68,912 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore.

The virus also claimed at least 904 lives during the same period, taking the total death toll to 1,70,179.

The country has the highest daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

