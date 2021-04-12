SC Judges To Work From Home After Nearly 50% Staff Test COVID Positive

A sharp surge in Coronavirus infections has hit the Supreme Court and affected nearly 50 per cent of its staff testing positive for the virus.

The SC hearings will now be held via video conferencing from home amid rising infections across the country, NDTV reported. The various benches will now sit an hour later than their scheduled time.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today.

The entire court premise, including courtrooms, is now being sanitised after several members tested COVID positive.

On Saturday alone, at least 44 staffers tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Some judges had contracted the virus earlier but later recovered.

The top court, which was hearing cases through video-conferencing since March last year, had started hybrid hearing from 15 March after bar bodies and lawyers demanded for resumption of physical hearing.

India is reporting a ferocious second wave of the deadly pandemic with over 1 lakh new Coronavirus infections being reported everyday. The country recorded at least 1,68,912 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore.

The virus also claimed at least 904 lives during the same period, taking the total death toll to 1,70,179.

The country has the highest daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks.

