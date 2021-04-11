Delhi Imposes New COVID-19 Curbs: No Gatherings, 50% Occupancy In Metro, Buses, Theatres

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday prohibited all social, entertainment, cultural and other gatherings and restricted the number of funeral gatherings at 20 and marriage at 50 persons.

The new restrictions announced in the State Disaster Management Authority order included up to 50 per cent cap on the seating capacity in restaurants and bars.

It also mentioned the maximum use of 50 per cent capacity of metro coaches for transportation by Delhi metro and 50 per cent capping on the seating capacity of buses.

The national capital has also barred spectators in the stadium. Further, it has also capped the use of seating capacity in cinemas, theatres at up to 50 per cent.



All these new restrictions have been imposed with immediate effect and will remain in place till April 30.

Apart from this, a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before undertaking the journey) has been made compulsory for all travellers arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air, reported The Times Of India.



The passengers who are found without the negative report will have to stay quarantined for 14 days.

However, all constitutional and government functionaries including their staff members are exempted from these instructions if they are asymptomatic.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who reviewed the COVID-19 management at Lok Nayak Hospital on Saturday, ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the city.



At present, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is already in place in the capital till April 30.

All private organizations located in Delhi have been advised to stagger the office timings and also stagger the presence and quantum of staff to reduce the number of employees attending the office at the same time. They have been advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible.

According to the latest order by DDA, all Delhi government offices will function with officers of the level of grade one and above to the extent of 100% strength while the remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per the requirement to be assessed by the head of the department and remaining 50% of the staff will work from home.

All HODs are required to issue consequential orders in respect of their concerned department.

However, in health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, and all other essential services shall function without any restrictions.

At present, there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those for cross-land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. There is no separate permission required for such movements.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

However, the students of classes IX to XII may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for various examinations. The prescribed standard operating procedure for COVID-19 safety issued by the directorate of education will be followed in educational institutes with the consent of parents.

The use of all swimming pools, except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events are prohibited.

