"No Order Given": Delhi Police Puts Disclaimer After Image Of Cops Armed With Metal Lances Goes Viral

The Delhi Police have put out a disclaimer clarifying that no official order has been given to incorporate metal lances. The clarification comes after images of policemen armed with metal lathis and arm guards emerged on Monday, February 1.

According to the police, the images are from east Delhi's Shahdara unit. The Delhi Police denied giving any formal order to incorporate new metal armoury and said the policemen took the initiative on their own.



"A local officer asked for these metal lathis without seeking approval from any senior officers. As soon as senior officers found out, these were taken back. There is no scheme to provide policemen with steel lathis," NDTV quoted a Delhi Police spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, the three major farmers' protest sites, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur were turned into fortresses with multi-layer barricades, barbed wire fences, iron rods, and heavy security deployment blocking the roads.

The measures have been taken to stop the movement of protesting farmers after the clashes erupted at Singhu border last week. A police officer was injured by a sword during the clashes between farmers and a group claiming to be locals.

The group vandalised tents put up by the farmers, and wrecked other infrastructures and the amenities available, such as washing machines.

