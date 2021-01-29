Stones Thrown, Tents Vandalised At Singhu Border, Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Tear Gas

A group of nearly 200 people pelted stones and vandalised tents put up by the farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu on Friday afternoon, January 29. The police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to subside the situation and keep the group away from the protesting farmers.

As per the updates, a police officer has been injured by a sword in the violence. Other two border points, Tikri and the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur have also been placed under heavy security, NDTV reported.

It is unclear how the group managed to enter the site of the farmers' protest. According to the report, the group, claiming to be locals, also tried to wreck other infrastructures and the amenities available, such as farmers' washing machines.

In another video from the site, the police were seen hitting a protesting farmer after he attacked personnel, and dragged him to the ground.

#WATCH: Delhi Police hit a protesting farmer after he attacked a Police personnel, dragging him to the ground along with him. Visuals from Singhu border.





Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, after the crowd increased by thousands overnight, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

Farmers from the western Uttar Pradesh districts including Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr also joined the protest earlier this morning.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Satnam Singh Pannu alleged the central government of sending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated people to instigate clashes at the protest site.



"The Modi government is using sick tactics to delegitimize our movement. They are sending the RSS people to instigate clashes here; they did it two times yesterday. We will make sacrifices but not go back until and unless the laws are repealed," Pannu told the media.

More farmers will be joining the protest in the evening, he informed.

Speaking on the tractor rally violence on Tuesday, the KMSC leader clarified that his union members did not divert from the pre-decided routes, and conducted the rally outside the ring road.

Pannu said the farmers were not the part of the vandalism. Instead, it was a conspiracy against them and to tarnish the entire movement.

"The government has sent its own people there and is registering cases against us. They should take back these cases," he alleged.

On Thursday, January 28, Ghazipur saw a turmoil, after police officers were seen driving away thousands of farmers from the protest site, and the protesters returning after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down went viral.

Over 5,000 farmers gathered in support of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar's Sisauli village after he broke down in front of the television cameras when the cops started dispersing the farmers.

