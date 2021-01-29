"Faith In Judiciary Is Based On Court's Actions, Not Criticism": Comedian Kunal Kamra On Contempt Notice

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been facing contempt of court charges for his tweets against the Supreme Court, told the top court on Friday, January 29, that his tweets 'were not published to diminish people's faith in the highest court of democracy.'

In his affidavit, Kamra stated that the public's faith in the judiciary is founded on its actions and not on any criticism or commentary.

"The suggestion that my tweets could shake the foundations of the most powerful court in the world is an overestimation of my abilities," Bar and Bench quoted the statement.

"To believe any powerful institution in a democracy is beyond criticism is like saying migrants need to find their way back home during an ill-planned nationwide lockdown. It is irrational and undemocratic," Kamra added.

Kamra, who did not offer an apology in his response, sought to focus on the point that his tweets were jokes and there was 'no defence needed for it'.

He further said that jokes are based on the comedian's perception and are used to make people laugh. "....many people do not react to jokes which do not make them laugh, just as political leaders ignore their critics."

Advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer said that Kamra's tweet did not intend to tarnish the image of judges or the judiciary, but tried to blunt the grimes of the situation.

Kamra said that judges can't find themselves unable to cater to their duties on account of being the subject of satire or a comedy.

"If the Court feels I have crossed the line and wants to shut down my internet, then I will write Happy Independence Day postcards every August 15 just like my Kashmiri friends," he added.

The comedian faces contempt charges over his tweets on the Supreme Court for granting bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, after his arrest in an abetment to suicide case.

