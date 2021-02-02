Sustainability

Karnataka: Hubli Man Creates Underground Dustbin With Waste Lifting System To Eliminate Bad Odour

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   2 Feb 2021 11:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-02T17:00:12+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Twitter 

To eliminate garbage overflow and the bad odour emanating from it, a man from Hubli, Karnataka has come up with a unique disposal system with an underground dustbin.

Vishwanath Patil, who runs a trust named, "Swacha Swasth" has recently developed an automated vehicle with a dustbin.

"I have made a vehicle with a dustbin that is automatically operated and is leakproof. It has been designed in such a way that garbage is not visible from the outside," said Patil, as reported by NDTV.

This machine may solve the garbage crisis in Bengaluru which has gained popularity as a garbage city. The unique system of lifting and emptying underground dustbins ensures that no garbage spills out while transferring the waste and the bins.

Besides, the machine occupies very less space when compared to other dumping facilities in the public areas. It can also store more filth than other conventional dustbins.

He has also created a litter van in which the waste can be dumped from the bin with minimum human contact.

Pictures of the machine are doing rounds on social media.

These special-sensor fitted bins help dump garbage discreetly by keeping the garbage out of sight. And, send alerts to the officials once 70 per cent of the bin is full thereby avoiding garbage outflow.

Similar technology was implemented in Gujarat's Surat. Others cities like Mumbai and Chennai also have implemented it.

