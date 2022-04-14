No Hate Speech Delivered At Dharam Sansad In Delhi, Police Tell Supreme Court

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Delhi,  14 April 2022 8:50 AM GMT

Back on January 12, the Central and Uttarakhand government and Delhi Police were ordered by the top court in the country to respond to a petition on the "Dharam Sansad" hate speech case.

The speakers at the religious assembly or "Dharam Sansad" in Delhi on December 19 last year had made no hate speech against the Muslim community, the Delhi Police stated.

"In-depth investigation of the video and other material found that no hate speech was given against any community. Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech contained no hate speech against a particular community," the Supreme Court was informed by the Delhi Police.

On the basis of the investigations, all the complaints filed concerning the event are closed, reported NDTV.

Baseless & Imaginary: Delhi Police

In the official affidavit filed before the apex court, the Delhi Police also asked the petitioners for moving to the SC without approaching the police first.

"The case is based on videotape evidence. There is hardly any scope on the part of investigation agencies to tamper with the evidence or hamper the investigation in any manner," it further said while also stating that the case made by the petitioners on the police authorities which alleges that they are hand in glove with perpetrators of communal hate are entirely imaginary and baseless.

The Delhi Police also said that the petitioner is attempting to draw an absurd and incorrect inference by isolated passages disregarding the main agenda and its message" to Supreme Court orders on Freedom of Expression".

The Dharam Sansad Hate Speeches

Back on January 12, the Central and Uttarakhand government and Delhi Police were ordered by the top court in the country to respond to a petition on the "Dharam Sansad" hate speech case.

The court heard a petition by a former judge of Patna High Court, Justice Anjana Prakash, and from journalist Qurban Ali.

The above-mentioned plea had said that between December 17 and 19, 2021, at two different events organised in the national capital (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand), hate speeches were delivered, consisting of demands for the genocide of Muslims to achieve ethnic cleansing.

The plea stated that "no action whatsoever has been taken by the Delhi Police in relation to the event held in Delhi despite the fact that open calls for genocide, available on the internet, were made therein."

On April 13, the SC directed the government of Uttarakhand to file a status report by April 22 regarding the actions taken concerning Haridwar Dharam Sansad's hate speech.

