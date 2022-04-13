All section
Caste discrimination
Brooklyn Shooting: Man In Gas Mask Sets Off Smoke Bomb In NY Subway, Injures 23 People

Image Credit: Twitter/Kristoffer Kumm

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Brooklyn Shooting: Man In Gas Mask Sets Off Smoke Bomb In NY Subway, Injures 23 People

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  13 April 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

NYPD head James Essig revealed that the gunman had fired 33 shots and the cops later recovered a Glock 17 nine-millimetre handgun with a hatchet and three additional ammunition magazines from the crime scene.

A giant search in New York is underway for a man who shot and injured nearly 23 people on a packed subway train on April 12. The alleged shooter donned a gas mask before setting off two smoke bombs and started open firing on terrified commuters.

The city police stated that the incident in Brooklyn was not being pursued as an act of terrorism, as there is no indication of a motive at this point. Furthermore, none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Keechant Sewell, New York Police Department commissioner, informed that the suspected shooter had put on his gas mask right at the moment when the train arrived at the station.

The gunman "opened two canisters that dispensed smoke throughout the subway car. He then shot multiple passengers as the train pulled into the 36th Street station," NDTV quoted Sewell as saying.

According to officials in addition to the 10 gunshot victims, 13 others were injured as they tried to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation.

Yet Another Mass Shooting Incident In America

NYPD head James Essig revealed that the gunman had fired 33 shots and the cops later recovered a Glock 17 nine-millimetre handgun with a hatchet and three additional ammunition magazines from the crime scene.

Sewell also stated they had identified a "person of interest" and described him as a "dark-skinned male" wearing a neon orange vest and a grey coloured hooded sweatshirt. The NYPD were cautioned about the shooting just before 8:30 am.

Numerous verified video clips on social media showcased how the train pulled into the 36th Street station, and smoke started billowing out the doors as passengers poured off, some injured.

During his address about the unfortunate incident during a trip to Iowa, US President Joe Biden paid tribute to the first responders and civilians who "didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers" and claimed that his team was in close contact with New York officials.

The New York Police Department has also urged witnesses to reach out on the tip line with any knowledge.

40,000 Deaths In The US Every Year Due To Mass Shootings!

Mass casualty shootings occur with comparative frequency in the United States, which sees firearms being involved in approximately 40,000 deaths every year, including suicides, as per the Gun Violence Archive website.

Shootouts in New York City have gone up massively this year, and the influx in violent firearm crime has been one of the main focuses for Mayor Eric Adams since he took charge in January. Till April 3, shooting instances went up to 296 from 260 during the same period last year, as per the police statistics.

The Brookly shooting incident comes only a day after President Biden officially announced new gun control measures, increasing limitations on so-called "ghost guns," which are difficult-to-trace firearms that can be assembled at home.

Lax gun laws and a constitutionally secured right to bear arms have often hindered attempts to tie down the number of weapons in circulation, despite numerous Americans backing more ideal controls.

Furthermore, three-quarters of all homicides in America are committed with guns, and the number of revolvers, pistols and other guns sold continues to be on the increase.

