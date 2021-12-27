'Calls For Genocide': SC Lawyers Urge CJI To Take Sou Moto Cognisance Of Delhi-Haridwar Hate Speeches

The recent speeches in two separate events held in Delhi and Haridwar have drawn outrage among citizens and lawyers. A group of advocates of the Supreme Court wrote to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday, December 26, requesting him to take the suo moto cognisance of the matter.

The events mentioned were held in Delhi by the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand on December 17th and 19th.

Oath To Kill

In Delhi, the representative took an oath with the audience to fight to their lives to make India a Hindu nation and keep it the same way. "We will fight, we will die, and if needed, we will kill as well. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice at any cost," one of the orators said.

"We take an oath to fight and kill [Muslims] to turn India into a Hindu only nation."



-Hindutva organization Hindu Yuva Vahini.



(translation by @HindutvaWatchIn) pic.twitter.com/zD3QD81VHO — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 21, 2021

Conduct 'Safaia Abhiyan'



A three-day 'Dharam Sansad' saw a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims. Several Hindu leaders present at the event were seen encouraging and advocating violence against a community.

"Ya toh khud marne to taiyaar raho, ya marne ko. Dursa koivikalp nahi hai. Yahan ki police ko, har neta ko, har Hindu ko astra (weapon) utha kar ke ye safai abhiyan ko karna padega (Hindus, Police, Politicians must pick up weapons and will have to conduct this cleanliness drive)," Swami Prabhodhanand, one of the organisers said.

The priest said that the country must stop calling for secularism and remove Muslime from India, like Myanmar.

Secularism Concept Unnecessary

Speaking to the NDTV, Prabhodhanand said the Sansad aimed to finish the terrorism and jihad being spread and incited by Muslims in the name of religion. The motive was to take an oath to remove these activities.

Calling Muslims' Jihadi', Swami said the community's people are on a spree to kill people and spread terrorism.

When questioned about his speech, people have extracted the word 'Secularism' from the constitution and have tortured Hindus in its name. Swami said he held everything he spoke at the event and would continue to do that. He added that he talked about defending oneself during a crisis.

Reportedly, Sadhvi Annapurna aka Pooja Shakun Pandey, a Mahabaleshwar of the Niranjani Akhara and general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha, also gave inflammatory speeches. "Hindustan fir se khatre ki or jaa raha hai. Apne jeete-jee toh main Islamic Bharat banne nahi dungi," she can be heard saying.

FIR Registered

Following this, the Uttarakhand Police lodged a case under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony).

Three people were named in the FIR, including former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, and two others.

Inciting For Genocide

In their letter, the lawyers said the hate speeches called for genocide of Muslims. They are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community and a grave threat to the unity and integrity of India, they said.

The lawyers requested the Apex Court to take charge accused under sections 120B, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B, 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code and said that urgent judicial intervention was required to prevent such events that seem to have become a routine, The Financial Express reported.

Also Read: After Christmas Carnival, Christ Statue Vandalised In Haryana's Oldest Church