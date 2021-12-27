After Christmas Carnival, Christ Statue Vandalised In Haryana's Oldest Church

A group of miscreants attacked the British-era Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala and vandalised Jesus Christ's statue. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, December 25.

Attack On Closed Church

Speaking to India Today, the chief priest informed that the church was closed on the day as per the COVID-induced restrictions in the state. Late at night, two youths had climbed the boundary wall, vandalised the statue, and then fled from the spot.

The priest said that no such incident had taken place to date at the historic church built in 1843.

The police were informed about the incident, following which they initiated a probe into the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla, said the department has collected the CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the miscreants.

Case Registered For Hurting Religious Sentiments

A case was also registered in the Ambala Cantt Sadar police station for hurting religious sentiments.

State Home Minister Anil Vij took cognisance of the issue and assured justice to the church authorities. The minister informed that the police had formed three teams to investigate the case.

Christmas Carnival Disrupted

Last week, the state had reported another incident where a Christmas carnival was disrupted at a private school in Gurgaon by a right-wing group headed by a politician.

The incident took place at the Narhera village in Gurgaon's Pataudi town.

The group shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans. According to the NDTV report, the members addressed the students and staff and said that Christianity was not acceptable in the country. "We're not disrespecting Jesus Christ, but we want the future generations to remember him if they want and do it legally but not fall for attempts of religious conversion. It can destroy Indian culture," the group had said.

A local pastor told NDTV that the situation was getting worse day by day, and such incidents were infringing their right to pray and follow their religion.

