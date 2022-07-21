Nearly 10 Lakh Vacant Posts In Government Departments As On March 1, 2021: Centre

There were nearly 9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments against the sanctioned strength of 40.35 lakh as of March 1, 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday, July 20.

According to the annual report of the pay research unit of the department of expenditure, there were a total of 40,35,203 sanctioned posts under various ministries and departments of the central government as of March 1, 2021, as per a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

It said that as many as 30,55,876 central government civilian employees were in position on the date against the sanctioned strength, The Print reported.



"Creation and filling up of posts in the central government is the responsibility of the ministry and department concerned, and it is a continuous process," Singh said.

Vacancies in various ministries and departments of the central government and their attached or subordinate offices arise due to promotion, retirement, resignation, and death, among others, he said.

Ministries Asked To Fill Up Vacant Posts

He added that all ministries and departments of the central government have been requested to take action in a mission mode for filling up vacant posts in a time-bound manner.



Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked various ministries and government departments to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh individuals on a "mission mode" in the next year-and-a-half.



In another reply, Singh said that according to the census of central government employees brought out by the Directorate General of Employment and Training, Ministry of Labour, the total number of permanent employees in different central ministries and departments was 30,87,278, out of which 3,37,439 employees were females as on March, 2011.

