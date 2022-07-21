Political Row Over Caste Census In Agneepath Recruitment Scheme- Here's All You Need To Know

Centre's Agneepath scheme is under controversy again. The introduction of this initiative by the government sparked violence in the entire nation, especially in Bihar, and an agitated mob began setting the trains on fire. Yet again, the Agneepath scheme is being questioned.

The opposition leaders are alleging the government created 'Jativeers'. Several ministers state that BJP is categorising the recruitment of Agneeveers according to their castes.

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh has stated that the government plans to create Jaativeers under the disguise of Agneeveers. Further, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) says that RSS has inspired the caste bifurcation in Agneepath.

Further, the leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, slammed BJP saying that it is not acceptable to ask the caste of a monk. Yet, it is OK to ask the caste of a soldier. He claimed that BJP avoids asking the castes in a census but finds it noble to ask the caste of a soldier who sacrifices for his country. Further, he alleged that the reason to bifurcate the Agneeveers according to caste is that later RSS will sort them according to their castes.

BJP Denies All Allegations

The Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, has denied all the allegations stating that all the claims are rumours. He said that recruitment is still going on like in the pre-independence era, as per the old system. When asked again about the same, he firmly said, "There is no need for clarification."

Further, Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur also stated the same thing. During an interview, he said, "Recruitments are done per Army Rules 1954 & Defence Service Regulation 1987. Some parties like AAP try to mislead & lie, and they tried to mislead youth without knowing the truth."

"There are no changes, and the details are the same as collected earlier. Lakhs of youth have applied to become Agniveers, which shows that the Opposition's propaganda, especially AAP's lies, has come before the nation. AAP does politics of lies," he said.

