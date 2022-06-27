All section
Caste discrimination
Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Receives Around 57,000 Applications Within 3 Days Of Registration

Image Credit- IAF (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Receives Around 57,000 Applications Within 3 Days Of Registration

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  27 Jun 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The government unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme on June 14 and said that the youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half to 21 years would be inducted into Indian Armed Forces for a four-year tenure.

Amid the ongoing protests against the central government-introduced 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received a total of 56,960 applications till Sunday, June 26, within three days of the opening of the registration process.

The IAF began taking applications under the scheme on Friday, June 24, and the number of registrations is likely to increase.

The IAF shared the information through Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "56960! That's the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on July 05 2022. Details about the process are available on the website."

The government unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme on June 14 and said that the youth between the age group of 17-and-a-half to 21 years would be inducted into Indian Armed Forces for a four-year tenure, while nearly 25 per cent of them will be subsequently admitted for regular service.

Protests Against 'Agnipath'

Several states across India have witnessed violent protests against the recruitment scheme, where aspirants vandalised public and private properties. In some places of the country, the situation got so worse that the police administration had to use force to disperse the protestors.

Government Announced Benefits

Following the opposition, the central government had, on June 16, increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme from 21 years to 23 for the year 2022. The government also announced a slew of placatory steps like 'Agniveers' preference in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon retirement.

Several Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled states also declared the 'Agniveers', as the soldiers will be known, will be accorded precedence in induction into state police forces.

However, the armed forces have made it apparent that those involved in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be considered for induction.

Agnipath Scheme 
Indian Air Force 
Applications 
Agniveers 

