Agnipath Scheme: Indian Air Force Receives Around 57,000 Applications Within 3 Days Of Registration

Amid the ongoing protests against the central government-introduced 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received a total of 56,960 applications till Sunday, June 26, within three days of the opening of the registration process.

The IAF began taking applications under the scheme on Friday, June 24, and the number of registrations is likely to increase.

The IAF shared the information through Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "56960! That's the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Registration closes on July 05 2022. Details about the process are available on the website."

The government unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme on June 14 and said that the youth between the age group of 17-and-a-half to 21 years would be inducted into Indian Armed Forces for a four-year tenure, while nearly 25 per cent of them will be subsequently admitted for regular service.



Protests Against 'Agnipath'

Several states across India have witnessed violent protests against the recruitment scheme, where aspirants vandalised public and private properties. In some places of the country, the situation got so worse that the police administration had to use force to disperse the protestors.

Government Announced Benefits

Following the opposition, the central government had, on June 16, increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme from 21 years to 23 for the year 2022. The government also announced a slew of placatory steps like 'Agniveers' preference in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon retirement.

Several Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled states also declared the 'Agniveers', as the soldiers will be known, will be accorded precedence in induction into state police forces.

However, the armed forces have made it apparent that those involved in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be considered for induction.

