Caste discrimination
Breaking Stereotypes To Impart Knowledge! Islamic Institute In Kerala Teaches Sanskrit To Students

Image Credit: Jamia Organisation (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Breaking Stereotypes To Impart Knowledge! Islamic Institute In Kerala Teaches Sanskrit To Students

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Kerala,  14 Nov 2022 6:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The institution's principal mentioned that the objective behind teaching Sanskrit is to inform students about other religions. Initially, the students found it challenging, but continuous practice made it easier.

A Muslim educational organisation in the Thrissur district of Central Kerala has managed to break stereotypes to impart education and knowledge to its students. Under the watchful gaze of Hindu gurus, the students in long-white robes and white-head dresses can be seen reciting 'slokas' and 'mantras' in Sanskrit.

After students finished reciting a 'sloka,' the professor said, "Uttamam" in Sanskrit, which means excellent. All conversations between the professor and students in the class are in the Sanskrit language, setting the educational institute apart from others.

Objective Behind Teaching Sanskrit

The principal of the Academy of Sharia and Advanced Studies (ASAS) run by Malik Deenar Islamic Complex (MIC), Onampilly Muhammad Faizy, mentioned that the objective behind teaching Sanskrit to students is to make them informed and aware of other religions.

Another reason for teaching Sanskrit to the students at MIC ASAS was principal Faizy's own academic background. In his early days, he studied Shankara philosophy and believed teaching students about other religions was essential.

According to the principal, important portions of the Upanishads, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, and Ramayana, are taught to students for eight years after they qualify class 10 examination. These texts are selected primarily because the institution is a Sharia college where several other languages are taught.

Is It Difficult For Students?

As per a report by The Print, some students of MIC ASAS mentioned that it was challenging to learn Sanskrit in the initial days, just like Arabic. Still, it became easier over time after consistent practice and revisions.

Regular classes and assessments are taken to make students familiar with the language. Another student mentioned that he was excited to learn Sanskrit and 'slokas.' Along with other students, he, too, was of the view that effort and practice can make the learning process easy.

There are several other branches of the institute, but Sanskrit is being taught to students at only one branch. The principal of MIC ASAS said there's no objection from parents, but a major challenge is finding good faculty who can teach Sanskrit texts to students.

Kerala & Communal Harmony

In a country like India, communal tensions have tightened grip due to religious and language diversity, but there is also communal harmony. Many examples, mainly from Kerala, have proven that the country embraces different religions, cultures, languages, and people.

Mohammed Basith M and Mohammed Jabir P K, college friends from Kerala, recently won an online quiz on Ramayana as part of the Ramayana month. The two Muslim friends received praise and appreciation from across the country for setting an example of communal harmony.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: After Being Left By Husband, Woman Drives E-Rickshaw To Make Her Son Army Officer

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Kerala 
MIC ASAS 
Communal Harmony 
Sanskrit 

