Madhya Pradesh: After Being Left By Husband, Woman Drives E-Rickshaw To Make Her Son Army Officer

Jyoti Verma, a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has set an example of determination, perseverance, and hard work for all. She has become an inspiration for others when she didn't give up on her goals after her husband left her.

At 38, she drives an e-rickshaw in the city to earn a livelihood. The three-wheeler was purchased with the money Verma got from selling her jewellery. By driving the three-wheeler, she wants to raise her son and make him an army officer.

'People Made Fun Of Me'

There were many hurdles in her way, but with an iron will, Verma managed to clear them all. She mentioned that when she decided to drive the three-wheeler, people made fun of her. But it didn't affect her firmness and determination with the decision she had made.

According to a report by Times Now, she said, "People who drive rickshaws here also trouble me, but my son has to become an army officer. That's why I am working day and night."

Verma's husband left them one and a half years ago, after which she used to sell south Indian food dishes at a stall. "I set up a small stall of idli and dosa for the livelihood of my child. There were a lot of problems with that. So, I started working in people's homes, but other children used to make fun of my son. So finally, I started driving an e-rickshaw", she mentioned.

Standing Firm On Her Decision

She drives daily in the Lake View and Van Vihar areas of Bhopal, and her 11-year-old son also sits in the rickshaw after his school hours. She teaches him in the three-wheeler when she gets time.

One of the tourists visiting Van Vihar said he was inspired to see a woman driving an auto rickshaw. He added that other women would get inspiration and lessons of not giving up in life under any adverse situation.

According to Jyoti, it's still not easy for women to work in male-dominated professions in India. She claimed that other auto drivers bother her a lot and don't allow her to park the auto rickshaw in the parking stand. But she nevertheless tries to stay positive and lead her life as she wants.

