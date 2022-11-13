World Kindness Day: To Make India Hunger-Free, Know How This Community Is Carrying Hunger-Mitigation Initiative

The unique hunger-alleviation initiative 'Feeding From Far' targets disadvantaged sections of society. It's a volunteer-driven program that feeds people who can't afford a proper meal.

Days before World Kindness Day, the community launched a campaign titled 'Khushiyon Ka Bag,' which has received massive success and response. Under this campaign, over 35,000 meals are distributed each fortnight in the Dharavi and Machhimar Nagar slum areas of Mumbai. Within three months of its launch, over 2.5 lakh meals have been delivered to those in need.

The campaign operates through a volunteer-driven community, where the volunteers identify the nearby beneficiaries and execute the packing and distribution of the meal. The process ensures the smooth functioning of the entire operation.

Benefitting Families & Widows Affected By Pandemic

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the community mentioned that the beneficiaries are our families and widows who were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are still battling financial constraints due to the slowdown of economic activities.

According to the Feeding From Far community, as many as 1,12,000 meals have been delivered to the people of Machhimar Nagar -- a quaint fishing village situated in South Mumbai, and 1,40,000 meals have been delivered to residents of Dharavi with the help of 50 volunteers.

Aiming To Bring Community And Privileged Together

The community endeavours to incite people into action to spur the mindset of community welfare and ignite the spirit of generosity and social development. The aim is to bring the community and privileged section of society together to contribute through volunteering and funds.

The Founder of the Feeding From Far initiative, Paritosh Pant, said, "Our beneficiaries have benefitted hugely from our efforts, and we are glad to have created a robust network of givers and receivers helping us scale our reach to newer geographies."

He added, "An idea that became an instant reality during the lockdown, I am proud that we've been able to sustain our outreach and pose strong as weapons of hunger destruction among the voices lost and forgotten in the last two years. Our continuity plan is bringing succour to families still reeling with the aftermath of the pandemic, and we hope to stretch our wings to newer territories across India."

Feeding From Far came into existence in 2020 and has become the longest-running COVID-19 initiative. It aims to provide and bring meals to those affected by the pandemic. Social Entrepreneur Paritosh fronts the community, and it has delivered more than 32 lakh meals to make India hunger-free.

Also Read: Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes To Promote Education & Skill Development; Know More