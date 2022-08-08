All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
All Indians Must Read & Learn, Says Muslim Student Who Won Ramayana Quiz Competition

Image Credit- NDTV, Amazon, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'All Indians Must Read & Learn', Says Muslim Student Who Won Ramayana Quiz Competition

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  8 Aug 2022 7:33 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-08T14:34:05+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

"All Indians must read and learn the epics Ramayana and Mahabharatha as they are part of the country's culture, tradition and history. I believe that it is our responsibility to learn and understand these texts," said Mohammed Jabir.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

If someone asks Mohammed Basith M about his favourite sloka in the ancient epic 'Ramayana' by Valmiki, he would promptly recite the verses from 'Ayodhya Kanda', which describes Lakshmana's anger and Lord Rama's consolation to his younger brother, explaining the worthlessness of the kingdom and power.

The Muslim youth would not only render the verses of 'Adhyatma Ramayanam', the Malayalam version of the epic by Thunchathu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, fluently and mellifluously but would also give a detailed explanation of the message and meaning of the sacred lines.

Winners Of Ramayana Quiz Competition

This thorough knowledge of the largest ancient epics in world literature has helped Basith and his college mate-friend Mohammed Jabir PK to emerge as winners in a recent Ramayana quiz competition held online by publishing major DC Books.

The triumph of the Islamic college students in the Ramayana quiz garnered wide media attention, after which people from diverse walks of life congratulated them.

The duo said though they knew about the epic since childhood, they began in-depth reading and learning about Ramayana and Hinduism after joining the Wafy course, whose syllabus has the teachings of all major religions.

The vast college library, which has a massive collection of books on other religions, has helped them read and understand the epics.

What Did The Winners Say?

Jabir told PTI, "All Indians must read and learn the epics Ramayana and Mahabharatha as they are part of the country's culture, tradition and history. I believe that it is our responsibility to learn and understand these texts," quoted NDTV.

The 22-year-old said, "Rama had to sacrifice even his kingdom to fulfil the promise to his beloved father, Dasaratha. While living in a period of endless struggles for power, we should draw inspiration from characters like Rama and the message of epics like Ramayana."

Basith said extensive reading would help understand other faiths and the people belonging to those communities more. He said no religion promotes hatred but only propagates peace and harmony. He added that winning the quiz gives him further motivation to learn the epic more deeply.

The Wafy students said that Lord Rama is an embodiment of righteousness, forbearance and serenity, and such noble virtues should be adopted by every human being.

The Wafy course is an eight-year-long study offered on 97 campuses under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), which combines religious and temporal education for students after passing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.

Also Read: Convicts Have Right To Pursue Studies, Appear In Examinations From Jail; Observes Allahabad HC

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Ramayana 
Ramayana Quiz 
Muslim Youth 
DC Books 

Must Reads

Aruna Asaf Ali: Revisiting The Unsung Legacy Of 'Heroine Of 1942' In India's Independence Movement
'Har Har Shambhu' Song Fame Farmani Naaz Said She Will Convert To Hinduism? No, Viral Tweet Is Fake
This Video Doesn't Show Army Man Being Killed During Clash Between Kanwariyas
Chhattisgarh: Remote Bachawarpara Village To Get Its First School Under DM's Initiative
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X