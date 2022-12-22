'FixMyStreet': Know About BBMP's App That Allows Bangalore Citizens To Report Potholes On Street

While Bengaluru boasts of being the technology capital of India, it still struggles with civil infrastructure, as reports of city roads filled with potholes have repeatedly come to light. The potholes are so common on city roads that citizens landmarked a few potholes on Google Maps before Google took down the location listing. Moreover, highlighting how these potholes are fatal, a couple in November this year took matters into their own hands. They started filling a pothole that almost killed them earlier when they were travelling on a bike on the road.

While the authorities have been put under the scanner for the dreadful condition of roads, very seldom have the citizens received a resolution for it. Now, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has introduced a mobile application where citizens can report potholes on the street. The app, 'FixMyStreet' will go live on January 1, 2023.

App To Be Relaunched After Three Years

The app was initially launched in 2017 for the general public to report any potholes and directly connect with the respective ward engineers. Within a week of its launch, the app was flooded with 2,830 reports about potholes that needed to be fixed. The app primarily worked in three parts: identifying the potholes, approving them and revising the data on the app to inform which potholes have already been identified.

However, the app could not revise the data and update the information, leading to its failure. Consequently, in 2019, the app was taken down to fix the technical glitches and modify the user interface to some extent. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said on Tuesday that a technical team is currently fixing the glitches in the app, reported The Hindu.

How Does The App Work?

Once the app goes live, citizens can submit details about the potholes they spot on roads. A civic official will be notified upon submitting the details, who will then ratify the request. Once ratified, a work order to fill the potholes will automatically generate for the concerned department.

Elaborating on this, another BBMP official stated, "Once people start sending the complaint regarding potholes on the app, it will have to be certified by the jurisdictional assistant engineer. Once certified, the work order gets generated automatically. In the case of major roads, it will go to the 'Python' contractor, who has been entrusted with the maintenance of 182 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. In case of other stretches, the work order will get sent to the hot mix plant."

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Nath said that the potholes on major roads would be filled by the end of this month. He said that officials had been directed to close all the potholes and also to coordinate with the other agencies to repair the road cutting done by them.

Also Read: 'Be Honest With Work': Karnataka High Court Directs BBMP To Fill Up Over 200 Potholes In 10 Days