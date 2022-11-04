All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Taking Matters Into Own Hands: Bangalore Couple Fills Pothole That Almost Took Their Lives

Image Credits: Twitter 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Taking Matters Into Own Hands: Bangalore Couple Fills Pothole That Almost Took Their Lives

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Karnataka,  4 Nov 2022 12:24 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Resolving the long-existing pothole menace in their locality, a couple from Malleshwaram filled a pothole with soil and available tools. The video is now going viral and has received comments and retweets from frustrated netizens.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bangalore's crumbling infrastructure has once again been brought into debate by aggravated netizens, after a video was posted by a Twitter user with the handle SpeakUpBengalur. The video showcases a couple filling a pothole on a Bengaluru road after apparently escaping a near-death experience.

The video has received thousands of retweets and is being widely circulated by netizens who have time and again tried bringing the authorities' attention towards the pothole problem. With a caption stating that this is the condition of the #NammaBengaluru roads, many have come up with criticisms directed toward the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials for inaction.

'Tired Of Waiting For Change'

According to the caption under the video post, the user says, "Today morning Nagamani's husband escaped a near death because of the pothole. Both husband wife came to pothole & filled with soil for least, so that nobody gets injured or die. This is state of #NammaBengaluru roads, at least now wake up."


With their scooter parked on the side, the husband and wife were seen carrying a sack full of dirt to fill in the pothole and level it up with available tools. While they were going about filling the pothole, the traffic kept moving around them regardless.

The incident reportedly took place at the 18th cross in Malleshwaram. It evoked frustration among netizens who lashed out and tagged the BBMP Commissioner and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. While appreciating the couple's act, they demanded that the officials look into such incidents and take up responsibility for their dereliction of duties.

A user by the name of Murthy retweeted the video saying, "Respect for the couple who have acted on the issue. People are now themselves solving pothole issues, we don't need government."


Talking about the government's inability to provide basic infrastructure, another user tweeted, "I'm ready to pay my Income tax to this lady than Nirmala Sitharaman."

Not The First Time

The questionable condition of Bangalore roads has often been highlighted by the citizens who have taken up creative means to convey their concerns to the responsible authorities.

Earlier this year, a netizen land-marked a pothole in Bellandur under the name 'Abizer's pothole' and started receiving hilarious reviews from the residents. Talking about their experience with the pothole-filled roads of Bangalore, many netizens have repeatedly tried bringing the road authorities' attention towards it. Several social ventures, such as PotholeRaja, spoke of the need for collaborative citizen intervention and looked into finding cost-effective and sustainable solutions for the potholes in Bangalore roads.

Few others took up the issue legally and approached the higher courts to find a solution for the public concern. Based upon the many complaints and petitions received, the Karnataka High Court directed the BBMP to fill up over 200 potholes within a span of 10 days. However, the pothole menace continues to haunt many in the city.

Also Read: 'Be Honest With Work': Karnataka High Court Directs BBMP To Fill Up Over 200 Potholes In 10 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Bangalore potholes 
BBMP 
Citizen initiatives 
pothole filling 

Must Reads

Imran Khan Blames Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif For Assassination Attempt, Calls For Nationwide Protest
Taking Matters Into Own Hands: Bangalore Couple Fills Pothole That Almost Took Their Lives
Three Wheels United Presents 'Auto Day' To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nag's Birthday
'Google Takes Advantage Of Its Dominance': Former ADIF's Executive Director Digs Deep Into Anti-Competetive Practices
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X