'Must Visit At Least Once': This Pothole In Bengaluru Made It To Google Maps, Receives 5 Star Rating

Image Credits: Twitter/ Nimo Tai, Hindustan Times (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Must Visit At Least Once': This Pothole In Bengaluru Made It To Google Maps, Receives 5 Star Rating

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  21 Sep 2022 8:21 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The potholes in India’s tech capital have always been highlighted, and civic authorities are often pulled down for the same. This time, a pothole in Bengaluru made it to Google Maps, referred to as 'Abizer’s pothole.'

The potholes on the roads of the tech capital have again managed to come in highlight. It has been a prevalent issue, existing for a very long period. Commuters often pull down the civic authorities for the same as potholes on the roads increase the chance of accidents for vehicles, especially two-wheelers.

The Karnataka High Court recently, while hearing a petition filed in 2015 regarding the poor condition of the city's infrastructure, told the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to 'be honest' as it claimed that only 221 pothole remains in the city. Earlier this year, the Karnataka HC directed the BBMP to take measures and prepare a plan of action to fill all the potholes in the city.

Making tech capital's potholes popular worldwide, someone landmarked a pothole in the Bellandur area on Google Maps. Before the company came to know, the 'Abizer's pothole' started receiving hilarious reviews. Later, Google managed to remove the location from its listings.

Take A Look At Reviews On 'Abizer's Pothole'

One of the reviews, posted by an anonymous user, reads, "Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience, and it did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums."

The reviews have surfaced across social media platforms, and people are open to discussion as it affects all Bangaloreans, either directly or indirectly. A Twitter user named Ashish wrote, "A great idea to pin it on Google. Could've named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results."

Another review on Google Maps, under 'Abizer's pothole' location, reads, "Best pothole I have seen so far. A true back-breaking experience and a testing ground for your car suspensions." It seems like the people now don't want to leave a single chance to become a critic of potholes in Bengaluru roads, as it has troubled the entire city.

Measures Being Taken To Ensure No Potholes

In a recent statement, the BBMP said that tenders for resurfacing roads had been issued, and the same would be completed by January 2023. Several measures are being taken to ensure no potholes are left in the city.

Furthermore, the BBMP mentioned that arterial roads of 2,500 Kilometers would be made across eight zones of Bengaluru. These initiatives, if completed within the time frame, would help the city regain its image.

Also Read: 'Be Honest With Work': Karnataka High Court Directs BBMP To Fill Up Over 200 Potholes In 10 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Bellandur 
Bengaluru Potholes 
Abizer’s Pothole 
Bengaluru Pothole On Google Maps 

